FASHION DIGEST: Future Winter Fashion

This season’s winter fashion trends in womenswear are all about comfort, versatility and classic looks with a glamorous twist. Dressing for the cold while still maintaining your style is always a challenge. It’s difficult to prioritize fashion over function in the bitter New York winter when warmth can not be compromised. But the good news is that this season’s trends will make it easy to stay warm and stay stylish at the same time.

Here are the biggest 2022 winter fashion trends coming your way:

Ruching:

Ruching is the overlay of fabric to produce a gathered-together or pleated look, similar in appearance to ripples. This style is very traditionally feminine and flattering to the figure. This season ruching is in, and you can find ruched clothing primarily in the form of tops, skirts and dresses.

Geometric Patterns:

Geometric patterns first became popular in the 1920s through the influence of the Art Deco aesthetic, and now they’re making a comeback a century later, but with some modern twists. Geometric, repetitive prints will be very popular this season on all types of clothing, especially outerwear. Along with timeless neutrally-colored patterns, brightly-colored patterns will also be in style this winter.

Faux Fur:

Fur clothing has long been a symbol of status and glamor. This season, faux fur will be a trendy yet timeless outerwear choice. Faux fur as opposed to genuine fur is the more popular choice right now because it’s cruelty-free and it’s more affordable. For those who are looking to buy a new faux fur jacket for this winter, I recommend the designers Stella McCartney, Jakke and Apparis.

Moiré:

Moiré is a type of textile with a wavy appearance, especially in the light, that is usually produced from silk. This fabric will be popular this season in garments such as tops, pants, skirts and dresses. For a modern look with a glamorous feel, moiré is an excellent choice.

Onesies:

Onesies, also known as jumpsuits or one-pieces, will be making a comeback this winter. Previously popular in the 1980s, this trend has a fun retro flair to it. These garments are extremely convenient and practical, as there’s no need to worry about matching tops to bottoms. Onesies of many kinds will be seen frequently this season, and their comfort and versatility are unmatched.

Puffy Jackets:

A good, warm jacket is essential for the coming season. Luckily, oversized puffy jackets will remain in fashion. This winter, we’ll be seeing many different variations of puffy jackets, including long, quilted, zip-up, brightly colored and more. If you love the skier chic look, this style is for you. If you’re looking to purchase a puffy jacket, I recommend the brands Aritzia, Nap Loungewear and Banana Republic.

Leggings:

Leggings have been an acceptable choice for much of the 21st century, but in recent years they have been considered comfortable rather than fashionable. Brands like Lululemon and Fabletics have built legging empires and the garments have primarily been marketed as athletic wear or loungewear. This season, that will change. Leggings (especially made from leather or latex) will be in fashion again, but not exclusively for casual situations.