Six Valentine’s Day Budget-Friendly Gifts

Feb. 14 is notoriously known for over-the-top displays of love. From marriage proposals to confessions, the air is filled with love and anticipation as people express their feelings — some for the first time. For couples, new and old, the pandemic was (and still is) a test, especially for long-distance partners. Losing loved ones or being unemployed can take a toll on relationships. Make this Valentine’s Day extra special by telling your partner how much you appreciate them and showing them how much they mean to you, without emptying your wallet! Something as simple as saying the three special words or buying them a pastry from their favorite bakery across town can make your day more precious. Check out some budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gifts below.

Cook their favorite meal

Who doesn’t enjoy eating all their favorite dishes in one meal? Cooking a meal for your partner is an intimate ordeal because everyone knows the secret ingredient in every dish is love. It takes a great deal of time and effort to create a dish from scratch. It won’t be easy, but having a candlelight dinner with homemade food is a hard gift to top. Buy fresh ingredients at a local supermarket or farmer’s market and check out some recipes here if you need some inspiration. Cut the cost by over half with this intimate alternative!

Matching pajamas

This one is a bit cheesy, but if you are up for it, it would mean cute photos to remember this day for years to come. You can enjoy being warm and cozy while also sending a romantic message of unity and togetherness. If pajamas aren’t your thing, then perhaps simply matching your partner’s aesthetics could be another way to show them (and the world) how in love you are. This might not be a common trend in America, but in Korea “couple looks” are all the rage. It lets others know that you are in a relationship and screams how excited you are to be together.

Custom Map

Want to set in stone the memory of your first date? Or the day you first bumped into each other? Or the day you confessed your love? Then it is the perfect gift for your partner. A custom map detailing where you were when it all began — a heart-shaped pin marks the special spot. Etsy showcases many small business owners who personalize your maps to help you engrave that day forever. Starting at as little as $14, you can let your partner know when and where they changed your life forever. Check out one of the maps here!

Date Bucket List

Perhaps you haven’t been dating your partner for too long and you want to make more memories together and enjoy the time you spend together. Spontaneous outings may just do the trick to keep your love alive and well. Gift your partner a dating bucket list book (or game). Prices start around $10! It has a ton of romantic and fun date night ideas –– it takes away the stress of having to plan something and instead focuses your energy on completing the task together and really living in the moment. Whether you end up staying in and binge-watching your favorite movies or going for a drive only taking right turns, you will be spending quality time with your partner which is the best gift you can give.

Love Pills

You want to tell your partner how you feel but you never seem to have the right words in front of them? Try these love pills. The smallest jar contains 25 capsules for $9.99. Each capsule comes with a blank piece of paper inside so you can write exactly how you feel, and let your partner know how important they are to you. Leave one around the house/apartment for them or slip one in their pocket so they find it unexpectedly and smile a little brighter that day. It is a thoughtful gift that reminds your partner time and time again of your love.

Box of Chocolate and Flowers

Last, but not least, the ever-green box of chocolates and bouquet of flowers for Valentine’s Day. Both are an extra dose of sweetness to shower your partner with. Red or pink roses are the typical way to go, but if you know your partner’s favorite flower, this would be a good time to let them know that you remember this detail. If you are on or near campus for Valentine’s Day, head over to Bosmat Flowers or Go Green Floral Design on Union Turnpike for some affordable, yet gorgeous bouquets.