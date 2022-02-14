Valentine’s Day Treats On Campus

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift or want to celebrate Valentine’s Day on campus, St. John’s Queens Campus has you covered. The following organizations have upcoming Valentine’s Day sales that will be sure to put love on the brain and help curb those sweet tooth cravings.

Valentine’s Hot Chocolate Bombs

Kappa Psi, the pharmaceutical Fraternity, is offering the coziest last-minute Valentine’s Day gift. Kappa Psi will be selling Valentine’s Hot Chocolate bombs in milk chocolate & dark chocolate options along with the classic hot chocolate pairing – marshmallows. One regular for $5, two regulars for $8 or three for $12. Marshmallows will be one for $6 or two for $10. Pickup will be on February 10th from noon till 3:00 pm in the Marillac Cafeteria. You can preorder using the link in @sjukappapsi’s bio on Instagram.

Fair Trade Chocolate Sale

CRS (Catholic Relief Services) Ambassadors of Global Justice is hosting a Fair Trade chocolate sale after the 11 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Feb. 13, Valentine’s Day eve. Following Mass, at St. Thomas More Church, the Fair-Trade Chairs will be offering a wide variety of full-size Fair Trade certified chocolate bars. The Theo and Endangered Species brand chocolate bars will be decorated to fit the love-filled holiday and be the perfect ethical treat to satisfy your sweet tooth or treat for your sweetie.

“For the Love of Phi Sig” Bake Sale

The Phi Sigma Sigma sorority will be hosting a bake sale, “For The Love of Phi Sig,” on Thursday, Feb. 10 in the Marillac Cafeteria.

“The event is a perfect way for the girls to come together and work to sell delicious sweets and also bond with new [potential new members] as bid day is approaching and meet the sisters of Phi Sig,” said Sophie Deveikis, the Fundraising Chair, in a comment to The Torch. Get a head start on the holiday treats with some delicious baked goods to support their philanthropy mission at the same time. More information can be found on their Instagram here.