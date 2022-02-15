Crafting the Perfect Valentine’s Day Basket: Extravagant and Affordable

This week we will mark our calendars with more than “discussion post due at 2 P.M.” and “Zoom meeting with professor at 3:00.” Take out your red pen, typically used for essay corrections, and flip to the 14th — it’s Valentine’s Day!

Whether you celebrate with friends or a significant other, finding time between discussion posts and club meetings can be difficult. Not to mention the spending that the holiday can often impose. Gift baskets are a fun and creative way to show someone you care. Perfect for college students on a budget, gift baskets are more about the presentation than the price of the contents. All of the items below are from Amazon and Target.

Gift Basket

Starting with the container itself, baskets are widely available and affordable. A heart shaped box is only $5 from Target and is perfect for the occasion. Plastic baskets are also available at Target at a price range from $4-$6.

Candy

The most important and easy part of the basket is candy! Target’s $1 bin has a selection of on sale V-Day themed candy like Lindor Truffles, Russel Stover chocolate and Reese’s hearts. Amazon also has a selection of value variety packs for $18 such as this Mars bar assorted bag. Getting your friend’s or partner’s favorite candy allows personalization in the basket.

Candles

Including a candle for your S/O or your friend’s in their favorite scent is the perfect personal touch in a gift basket. With the semester starting back up again, things can get stressful fast. Candles are good to light for relaxation or even while doing some homework. Target has affordable candles between $10- $12 in a variety of scents.

For the Coffee Lover

Buying a coffee before class everyday can add up. Gift your valentine the tools and ingredients they need to make the perfect at home coffee that can be brought on-the-go! Reusable coffee cups with lids are perfect for iced coffee, as well as the affordable Good & Gather Target coffee brand. If your valentine does not have a coffee maker, this mini french press from amazon is only $12.99!

For the Book Lover

If your valentine is a bookworm, these easy gifts from Amazon will be much appreciated. These bookmarks from Amazon come in a variety of colors and are magnetic so they won’t fall out. Another handy item is a light that clips on, which is perfect for those who share a room and want to read or study at night.

For the Skin Care Enthusiast

For your valentine that is always in the know about the latest skin care trends, these two Amazon gifts are perfect and under $10. First, reusable cotton rounds that can be used for makeup removal and applying skin care are better for the environment than the traditional one-use cotton rounds. After removing makeup with the cotton rounds, Gua Sha is the perfect way to end your skincare routine. Rooted in traditional Chinese medicine, Gua Sha is a massage tool aimed to reduce inflammation in the face and body.

For the Film Critic

If your Valentine’s perfect night is staying in and watching movies, these two gifts are a fun way to start an at-home movie date. Buy your partner a scratch off movie poster of the top 250 movies of all time, so you never have to struggle to pick a movie again! If you and your partner like a little more mystery and autonomy when choosing the perfect film, this pair of dice will simply narrow your options down to a cuisine and a film genre for you!