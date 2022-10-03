From the Screen to the Classroom: How Fall Media Inspires Wardrobes

Film and TV characters provide inspiration when it comes to school and often inspire the way young-adults dress in the beginning of the school year.

An autumn breeze gently blows by as students walk around campus. Students feel confident as they enter the classroom in their favorite statement pieces and their best outfits. Later on, they will turn on the television and see favorite characters from shows such as “Gilmore Girls” and “Gossip Girl.”

Autumn festivities remind people of fan-favorite shows and celebrities, regardless if they know it or not. Film and TV characters provide inspiration when it comes to school and often inspire the way young-adults dress in the beginning of the school year. But what does this mean for fashion? The media people consume directly affects the way young-adults dress.

The most popular fashion trends for the beginning of the school year seem to be athleisure and bohemian, according to Vogue. Think Princess Diana with the classic 90’s style bold crew neck paired with jeans, baggy pants or bicycle shorts.

Vogue has recently taken notice that the bohemian themes in this year’s runway have pieces of knitwear such as maxi skirts and dresses. Fashion designers such as Zimmermann embrace the bohemian style because it promotes sustainability particularly by using knitted items. For those who want to take a Blair Waldorf from “Gossip Girl” approach to fashion, mini skirts with matching blazers are quickly gaining popularity on the runway as well, according to Refinery29. Regardless of what people wear around campus, the media opens a door for a relaxed, sustainable and academic way of dressing.

When planning for parties and other campus events, students all over the country decide on corsets as their evening wear. Popular Magazine notably noticed a rise in the sale of corsets by 91 percent since the popular show “Bridgerton” premiered on Netflix in 2020.

But “Bridgerton” is not the only show inspiring people’s wardrobes. Many have taken on the cozy, light academic look provided by Rory Gilmore from the hit show “Gilmore Girls.” This involves cream colored sweaters, pencil skirts, 2000’s era jeans and tightly-laced tank tops.

The show’s Luke Dane also gives a more relaxed approach with flannels, baggy jeans and baseball caps.

Students are always looking for a new way to embrace the school year and often turn to television and media for help embracing their wardrobe on campus. So next time you’re walking to class, take notice of the way clothes match the aesthetic of people’s favorite TV shows and popular figures.