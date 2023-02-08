Five Creative and Love-Filled Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day – the holiday of love – just around the corner, here are some exciting, cozy, new and special date ideas to show your partner an extra dose of love!

Valentine’s Day dates are slowly becoming a cliché: roses, chocolates and an expensive dinner. While these gestures are always going to be full of love, many lovers may opt for something out of the box this upcoming holiday. These five unconventional yet enjoyable date ideas are ways to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember!

Themed Dinner with a Movie Marathon

A movie night does not have to mean watching one movie and having some popcorn. To add you and your partner’s personal twist on a movie night, make it a marathon! A movie trilogy or even a well-done sequel of your favorite original films can help elongate a movie night. You can also pair this marathon with a themed dinner. Get creative with this – choose certain items to draw inspiration from or even foods from the films and recreate it to enjoy while watching. This way, you and your partner can feel fully immersed into the world of cinema. Travel to Hogwarts, the Shire or Neverland through the screen accompanied by some sweet and savory bites!

Ice and Roller Skating

With Valentine’s Day being in one of the colder months of the year, ice-skating rinks are a great place to have a date. Indoor or outdoor, ice skating is a low-pressure, romantic and playful way to spend time with your partner. It’s not only a way to enjoy one another’s company and chat while gliding around the rink, but it is also extremely entertaining and, once you get the hang of it, fun! However, if you don’t thrive on the ice, roller skating is a great and warmer alternative. Not only does it encourage lots of laughs and smiles, but it also promotes stepping out of your comfort zone to try something new.





Watch the Sunrise or Sunset

Sunrises and sunsets are very romantic, yet most of us make time for them only when on vacation. However, we do not need to be in an exotic place in order to have this special experience with our partner. Whether you are a morning person or a night owl, you can watch the sunrise or sunset from the comfort of your bed or car, or even make a trip to the beach. Make both a morning and a night out of it by bringing a picnic as well. These natural, beautiful moments in life can remind you and your partner to enjoy the calm and lovely moments, even when it’s not Feb. 14.

Paint and Sip

A couple paint-and-sip is a great way to get your creativity flowing, providing a unique entertainment source for conversation. Rather than simply watching a sports game or any television program that just so happens to be airing, painting-and-sipping allows you to actually do something while you spend quality time with your romantic partner. This activity is also a nice break from technology, as it is quite difficult to sip, paint and remain on your phone. Paint and sips are very free of judgment as well as strict guidelines; it truly is a great way to escape from the outside world for a while and focus on your sipping and painting!

Making Dinner at Home

Making dinner together at home does not have to be stressful. Even if you are not the next Gordon Ramsay, you and your partner can make the most of this time in the kitchen together. Whipping up a compilation of your favorite foods, creating a simple but delicious charcuterie board, eggs and toast or simply warming something up in the microwave, this can still be as charming and memorable as going out to a fancy restaurant. Play your favorite music, dance around the kitchen and just enjoy being in the moment.

Not only will these five love-filled dates provide some quality time for you and your partner, but will create lasting memories and traditions for future Valentine’s days!