Recipes That Will Amplify Your St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

From attending a small gathering surrounded by close friends or parading through the streets of NYC, these festive treats are not only delicious and easy to make, but they will look like the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

St. Patrick’s Day is a modern day full of food, fun and festivities. Consisting of gatherings and parades, March 17 is a day to celebrate Irish culture. Whether that be through the staples of Irish cuisine or through green, white and orange decorations and clothing. However St. Patrick’s Day is chosen to be celebrated, there are many simple but flavorful recipes that can enhance any type of gathering!

Irish Soda Bread



Unlike traditional yeast-based bread, Irish soda bread is a quickly made bread that can be baked immediately after making the dough – no extra proofing or kneading required! Irish soda bread consists of basic but effective baking ingredients, including eggs, flour and sugar. An optional addition of raisins can bring some tangy flavor and added texture to the bread. Rather than a loaf of bread, you can even make this recipe into Irish soda muffins, placing them in a muffin tray for a more bite-sized experience.





Corned Beef

As much of a St. Patrick’s Day tradition as wearing green, corned beef is the star of this Irish holiday’s feast. Traditionally boiled, this corned beef recipe applies a “low and slow” method instead, allowing the meat to cook properly, become tender and pack a flavorful punch. This recipe requires minimal work, as most of the cooking is done over the course of several hours on its own. This delicious main course will melt in your mouth and can be accompanied with a plethora of side dishes.

Irish-Herbed Potatoes

An Irish cuisine staple, Irish herbed potatoes are a complimentary side dish to corned beef. Not only do these potatoes pack a punch with lemon juice and various herbs, but they are also extremely painless to make. Simply boil the potatoes, drain the water, then toss them in the rest of the ingredients. If you crave an extra crunch, once combined with the other ingredients, place the potatoes under the broiler for several minutes to ensure an added texture.



Leprechaun Bait

Consisting of simple ingredients – rice chex, pretzel sticks, M&Ms, white chocolate chips and green sprinkles – leprechaun bait is essentially a sweet trail mix glued together with white chocolate. This recipe is extremely easy to make, as the only “cooking” is melting the white chocolate in the microwave! To add some extra St. Patrick’s Day flare, you can add some Lucky Charms cereal, bringing a pop of color with the marshmallows. Delicious to eat after cooking or chilled, this leprechaun bait will be a hit at any festivity on the 17th.

Mint Shakes

Milkshakes – delicious concoctions that can make any holiday more special. For St. Patrick’s Day, up the ante by creating a mint green milkshake using simple but flavorful and impactful ingredients. Just by using vanilla ice cream, peppermint extract and green food dye, you can make this easy treat with any of your friends and family members. This festive milkshake will end your St. Patrick’s Day feast on a cool, refreshing note.

Whether you’re looking for a sweet or savory option to bring to a gathering, these simple recipes will ensure that a delicious time is had by all!