Makeup Dupes: High End Products for Half the Price

Let’s face it. Makeup can be pricey, especially with social media promoting the latest trends and best new products that we have to get. As college students, makeup is just another expense weighing heavily on our wallets. However, makeup doesn’t need to be designer or overly expensive to be a worthwhile product. Here are the best makeup “dupes” for the latest trending beauty products.

Clinique’s Black Honey Almost Lipstick

Currently viral on TikTok, Clinique’s Black Honey “Almost Lipstick” has inspired many companies to produce similar products for customers to avoid the $23 price tag. This lipstick is a dark berry color with a bit of shine for a light, creamy finish. The e.l.f. tinted chapstick in color “Ecstatic” matches the shade almost perfectly, and it’s only $7.

“I love the e.l.f. Dupe, I even think it works better. I use it in my everyday makeup and it never fails,” said junior Julia Messina.

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops

Looking for a glowy bronzer that doesn’t break the bank? The Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops will cost you $38, while the L’Oreal True Match Lumi comes out to $15.99 – with four different color tones offered. Another similar product is the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid filter, which offers eight different shades for $14!

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush

Dior’s Backstage makeup line may have colorful products, but the prices are far from ideal. The designer brand’s Rosy Glow Blush in Pink is $40, but Essence has a very similar shade and a high pigmentation for a mere $5! If someone is looking for a powder blush in a vibrant pink, Essence blush in shade Berry Connection is a great dupe option.

IT Cosmetics CC Cream

In 2022, IT Cosmetics released a second version of their popular color correcting CC Cream foundation with an assortment of shades to create the look of healthy, glowing skin. The price tag — $44. So, once again, e.l.f. swooped in with their Camo CC Cream, serving as a dupe of the IT Cosmetics product. With just as many shades and tone variations, the Camo CC Cream not only mirrors the packaging but the quality as well — for only $15.

Better Than Sex Mascara

Looking for longer, more voluminous lashes without paying $28 for the Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara? L’Oreal’s Lash Paradise Mascara sells for only $7, and is available regular and waterproof like its counterpart. “It makes my eyelashes look really full and is a great product for the price!” raves sophomore Molly Downs.





Shopping for makeup doesn’t have to break the bank if you try replacing products with drugstore versions! They look just as good as expensive products, and many people actually think they work even better.