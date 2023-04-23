Traveling Made Easy: The Best Multi-Purpose Items That Will Keep Your Luggage Minimal and Organized

Whether you’re traveling across the world, country, state or around the block, packing clothes, shoes, accessories and more is not an easy feat, especially when wanting to maintain an organized, light luggage. While it would be ideal to bring everything you own, as most people reason “just in case,” it’s not the best choice when trying to keep packing as minimal as possible. Listed below are multi-purpose items that will allow your travels this summer to be easy and lightweight!

Make a Check-List

Packing can be extremely stressful when your “must pack” list is only in your head. To combat potentially forgotten items, make a check-list of clothing and accessories that may come with you on vacation. This list allows you to see everything written down so all the information and reminders are not jumbled in your head. It is also beneficial toward reducing the stress of possibly forgetting something. Creating a check-list several days in advance will bring calmness and preparation to your packing experience.

While creating a check-list is a great thing to refer back to in order to keep yourself and your luggage organized, it also gives you the chance to weed out what items are absolutely necessary to bring on vacation versus what can be left at home. For example, when going on a week-long vacation, iPads and laptops are not essential — simply bring your phone and its charger.

Additionally, seeing the essentials written down on a piece of paper helps figure out how much of each item should be brought and helps reduce the chance of overpacking. Limiting “just in case” items is just as important as figuring out the amount of one item to bring as well. Chances are, if you are staying in a hotel or an AirBnB-style rental, your hosts will supply certain items like shampoo and pillows.

Bring Versatile Options

Packing smart is key when it comes to a lightweight suitcase or carry-on. With clothing, it can be easy to simply throw all your items into your luggage; however, when rushing to find a specific outfit on vacation, this way of packing is clearly not your friend. These packing cubes from Amazon are extremely helpful when it comes to sorting out the contents of your suitcase. Especially when you keep pre-planned outfits together, these cubes will help keep everything orderly.

Versatility is another option that will maintain a small and properly arranged luggage. For example, using the same pair of jeans for more than one outfit allows you to lose several pairs of pants that take up lots of space when packing. Finding clothing that is versatile will minimize the room that excess numbers of items take up. This same rule can apply to shoes, which are normally bulky and take up space in your luggage that could be used for more necessary items. Simply pack one or two pairs of shoes that can be used for more than one occasion.

Makeup travel bags as well as multi-product makeup palettes will reduce the amount of space taken up by cosmetic items. This small makeup travel kit with built-in dividers allows for products to be kept in their own compartments without worrying about spillage. Another way to reduce cosmetic products is to utilize makeup palettes that contain more than one product. This all-in-one face palette by Anastasia Beverly Hills provides a portable and versatile makeup option.

Keep “Travel” in Travel-Sized

Purchasing travel-sized items from your local drugstore is a great way to increase space in your luggage. Though small in size, these items are big in convenience; they not only save space, but they are the exact same product with a cheaper price that one would normally buy. There is also less at stake when it comes to leaving travel-sized items in hotel rooms or losing them because they are normally only a few dollars.

Travel-sized items are ideal when it comes to flying. These 3 ounce bottles are approved by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), so they can be easily brought in a carry-on bag without the fear of confiscation. Another great benefit to bringing these tiny options with you on the plane is that you are easily able to access your toiletries, so no last-minute items need to be purchased for triple the normal price.

Additionally, if you cannot find the exact product you are looking for in travel-size, these reusable travel-sized bottles are extremely convenient! Simply pour your desired product into these containers, and you can bring any item you want without having to bring the big bottle or sacrifice your hair or skin for a less desired brand. Travel-sized items are also extremely beneficial in the way that they do not force you to prioritize the products that you want to bring — you can simply bring them all just in a tinier format.

No matter the occasion, these tips on traveling will make your packing process easier, your luggage more organized and your trip less stressful.