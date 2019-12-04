SGI Final GBM to Close Out the Year

SGI held their final general body meeting for the year on Nov. 25. The meeting consisted of a special thanks from the E-board, as well as a look into what some committees plan to put into action next semester. President Matthew Macatula announced that SGI’s final event will be their Christmas party which will take place on Dec. 9. He also wanted to thank the representatives and committees for all of their hard work this semester. Vice president Clyde Drayton met with SJUOK on Friday, Nov.22 to discuss outreach efforts in terms of marketing and branding and how that will work within the wellness committee. He hopes this will create a student side for mental wellness and outreach on the St. John’s campus.

The current spending from the treasurer reports are as follows: Special allocations: $10,747.03, SGI meetings: $2,121.40, Office Expenses: $383.25 and Student Affairs: $31,927.06. Several organizations had requested special allocation money as well. The requests from CSSA, Circolo Italiano, MSA, Alpha Kappa Delta Phi, PARE, JSA and META all passed.

Senior senator Anna Gibson announced that the Senior Ice Cream Social will be held on Dec. 9 in the D’Angelo Center, room 128.

From committee reports, there were several announcements. Student Affairs announced that the winter carnival plans are in full swing and are ready to kick off the holidays on Dec. 6. The Organization committee was happy to announce that Power 2 Organize was able to accept 12 new organizations, instead of just six. The Service committee announced that, in their partnered event with Rise, they wrote over 170 letters for SJU veterans and current soldiers. Student Equity has been having successful bi-weekly meetings, but still needs more support. For more information follow @equitycommitteesju on Instagram. The Research and Development committee is looking into the process of condom distribution on campus and how that can look at St. John’s in the future.

As far as next semester goes, several committees have plans set in place. The Elections committee is working on reforming the voting system to make the process more transparent.This applies not only for next semester but for the future. Student Services will take the questions and concerns brought up at the student forum to the appropriate departments in hopes for progress to be made next semester. The Sustainability committee is currently working on a campaign on single use plastic in hall dining on campus for next semester. Lastly, the Philanthropy committee is having the relay tournament for SGI orgs; this event will take place in the spring.

The meeting was called to a close with a reminder from the E-board to the representatives and committees to come back excited for next semester and the opportunities ahead within SGI.