St. John’s University President Unveils Plans for New Basketball and Campus Recreation Facilities

In a March 4 e-mail sent to all St. John’s University students, President Rev. Brian J. Shanley revealed ambitious plans to introduce a state-of-the-art Campus Recreation Center and Basketball Practice Facility for the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams. The communication hinted at the “renovation and conversion” of Taffner Field House, which features basketball practice facilities and intramural sports.

Positioned “adjacent to Gate 4,” the Basketball Facility promises to provide top-tier operational athletic and training facilities to “help attract top talent to St. John’s, develop student-athletes on and off the court, and enhance the student-athlete experience.” The project will be completed in the Spring 2027 semester.

This announcement follows recent criticism from Men’s Basketball head coach Rick Pitino. Criticizing the University’s facilities after a Feb. 18 loss to Seton Hall, he candidly told press, “Do we have s—y facilities? Yes, we do.”

Shanley emphasized the University’s primary goal of “prioritizing uninterrupted use of the existing recreation space for our students and employees.” The construction of the Basketball Practice Facility will precede Taffner’s renovations, “ensure that students have access to current recreational facilities until the project is complete.”

In a November 2023 sit-down interview with The Torch, Shanley spoke of his goal to get students and athletes “better spaces” to create a “super recreational space.” He told The Torch that the current recreation spaces are “too small and old.”

“We need something bigger, better and nicer,” he continued.

During his tenure as president of Providence College, his last action was building a student center “with all the bells and whistles” to “attract students.” He told The Torch that these facilities not only engage current students but serve as a prime factor in recruiting prospective students.

As part of Shanley’s Strategic Plan Initiative—a strategy introduced in 2021 aimed at develop[ing] proposed goals and action items based on areas including the student experience and mission, equity and inclusion—the University found students want improved on-campus facilities, recreation spaces and wellness services. The new Campus Recreation Center is slated for a Fall 2028 opening.

The University will continue its partnership with Gensler—the campus planning company behind the D’Angelo Center— to “create and implement a shared vision that resonates with the University’s values and long-term aspirations.”

The University will release a more detailed Internal Communication later this week regarding the updates, according to the e-mail—more coverage to follow.

Correction: a previous version of this article said Gensler was the company behind the upcoming St. Vincent Health Science Center. The error has been since corrected.