The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

St. John’s University President Unveils Plans for New Basketball and Campus Recreation Facilities

The renovations are slated for a Spring 2027 and Fall 2028 completion.
Olivia Seaman, Managing Editor March 4, 2024
Shanley’s plans included the renovations of Taffner Field House.
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan

In a March 4 e-mail sent to all St. John’s University students, President Rev. Brian J. Shanley revealed ambitious plans to introduce a state-of-the-art Campus Recreation Center and Basketball Practice Facility for the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams. The communication hinted at the “renovation and conversion” of Taffner Field House, which features basketball practice facilities and intramural sports. 

Positioned “adjacent to Gate 4,” the Basketball Facility promises to provide top-tier operational athletic and training facilities to “help attract top talent to St. John’s, develop student-athletes on and off the court, and enhance the student-athlete experience.” The project will be completed in the Spring 2027 semester. 

This announcement follows recent criticism from Men’s Basketball head coach Rick Pitino. Criticizing the University’s facilities after a Feb. 18 loss to Seton Hall, he candidly told press, “Do we have s—y facilities? Yes, we do.” 

Shanley emphasized the University’s primary goal of “prioritizing uninterrupted use of the existing recreation space for our students and employees.” The construction of the Basketball Practice Facility will precede Taffner’s renovations, “ensure that students have access to current recreational facilities until the project is complete.” 

In a November 2023 sit-down interview with The Torch, Shanley spoke of his goal to get students and athletes “better spaces” to create a “super recreational space.” He told The Torch that the current recreation spaces are “too small and old.” 

“We need something bigger, better and nicer,” he continued. 

During his tenure as president of Providence College, his last action was building a student center “with all the bells and whistles” to “attract students.” He told The Torch that these facilities not only engage current students but serve as a prime factor in recruiting prospective students. 

As part of Shanley’s Strategic Plan Initiative—a strategy introduced in 2021 aimed at  develop[ing] proposed goals and action items based on areas including the student experience and mission, equity and inclusion—the University found students want improved on-campus facilities, recreation spaces and wellness services. The new Campus Recreation Center is slated for a Fall 2028 opening. 

The University will continue its partnership with Gensler—the campus planning company behind the D’Angelo Center— to “create and implement a shared vision that resonates with the University’s values and long-term aspirations.” 

The University will release a more detailed Internal Communication later this week regarding the updates, according to the e-mail—more coverage to follow.

Correction: a previous version of this article said Gensler was the company behind the upcoming St. Vincent Health Science Center. The error has been since corrected. 
View Comments (1)
More to Discover
More in News
Torch Photo / Dea Hoxha
A Look Into St. Vincent Health Sciences Center Ahead of Fall 2024 Opening
(from left to right): Christine Persichette, Michelle Powers and Alicia Venter spoke to students at “The Journalist Forum on Jan. 25.
CCPS’s “The Journalist Series” Gives Students a Look into Catholic Journalism
The new exterior of Janetshek Hall, formerly Century Hall. Torch Photo / Olivia Seaman
Century Hall to be Immediately Renamed Janetschek Hall
The Health Science Center has a Fall 2024 anticipated completion date. Torch Photo / Dea Hoxha
Center for Health Sciences to Include Simulators, Gathering Area and More
Torch Photo / Olivia Rainson
St. John’s Annual Winter Carnival Returns for its 32nd Year
Torch Photos / Sara Kiernan Torch Design / Olivia Seaman
University President Responds to On-Campus Incidents Surrounding Israel-Hamas Conflict
More in Sports
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
From Private School to the Ivy League: Jordan Dingle’s Mark on St. John’s Basketball
Rick Pitino celebrated Johnnies Day complete with a white Armani suit. Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
St. John’s Upsets No. 15 Creighton in a Wire-to-Wire “Johnnies Day” Matchup
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
The Red Suit Guy: A St. John's Basketball Tradition
Torch Photo / Nick Bello
Michelle DePolo Plans to Revamp Red Storm Softball
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
Second Half Collapse vs. Seton Hall Leaves St. John’s Searching For Answers
Senior guard BerNyah Mayo finished the Feb. 16 game with 16 points. Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
St. John’s Women Suffer Significant Loss Against No. 20 Creighton, 51-71
About the Contributor
Olivia Seaman, Managing Editor
Olivia is a junior journalism student serving her second year as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch, she is a student ambassador and an Undergraduate Writing Consultant at the University Writing Center. You can find her with a matcha latte in hand, listening to SZA and watching St. John's basketball. Olivia can be reached at [email protected]

© 2024 The Torch, all rights reserved. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • R

    RichMar 4, 2024 at 1:03 pm

    Thank you Father Shanley for doing what past Presidents always neglected to do.

    Reply
    https://www.torchonline.com/news/2024/03/04/st-johns-university-new-basketball-facilities/#comment-201224