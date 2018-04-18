Female Rappers Hurt the Feminist Movement

Female rappers such as Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Azealia Banks and Remy Ma talking about how other women do not compare to them does not fit into the feminist idea of women uplifting other women.

These rappers are role models to many young women; especially those who want to pursue being rappers themselves one day. Whether or not they may say that it is not their job to be role models, it is something that they cannot stop people from believing.

It is powerful to see women in Hip-Hop, since this genre of music is known for being very male dominated. These current female rappers are following in the footsteps of the greats before them, such as MC Lyte and Queen Latifah.

However, one of the few differences between some of the current female rappers and the ones who opened the doors for them is that now many are constantly putting down and belittling other women.

Many of the current female rappers claim that they are feminists and that they are advocates for uplifting other women, but the songs they release express otherwise.

Nicki Minaj stated in an interview with Vogue she stated, “I think of myself as a woman who wants other women to be bosses and to be strong and to be go-getters.”

If this were true then why is it that in many of her songs she talks about other women and other female rappers being beneath her?

For example in her song ‘Make Love’, she says “I’m a yes and these b*****s is a bunch of nah’s.” In another verse of the song she says, “Everybody know you jealous, b**** it’s so clear/ Tell them bum a** b*****s to play their role.”

In my opinion, these lyrics contradict what she told Vogue. Music can be very impressionable on people, and listening to lyrics like these can play a role in destroying the movement of women lifting each other up and supporting each other.

Female rappers talking negatively about other women in their music and interviews not only plays up to the stereotype of women not being able to get along with each other, but it also goes against the true meaning of being a feminist; which to me is supporting and fighting for all women.

These figures should realize that because they have so much power and influence on the public, they should create content that is a little more positive and that praises all women instead of making comparisons like the way Cardi B does in her song ‘Foreva.’ In one of her tverses she says “Some b*****s claim they with the s***s but they ain’t with a Thing.”

It’s easy for a young girl to look up to a certain female rapper and imitate her. If this specific rapper gets into feuds with other women and constantly belittles them, then the young girl could start doing the same because she wants to be just like her idol.

I strongly believe that these female Hip-Hop artists should think about the type of content they are creating before releasing it to the public, and think about how it will affect women and the feminist movement.