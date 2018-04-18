Michael Cohen Raid Pushes Trump Witch-Hunt

On Monday, April 9, Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen had his law firm office and his hotel room searched by the FBI.

Many news organizations are reporting that the main reason for this raid was to find documents regarding payments Cohen made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the scandal broke loose.

I feel that this raid was not necessary and represents just another attack to take down our sitting president.

I think many Americans do not care about Trump’s affairs with Daniels, or any other woman for that matter. That they were consensual makes them even more irrelevant.

Attorney-client communications are privileged, but not if a crime is committed in the process. This search through Cohen’s documents and records means that the investigators believe Trump used Cohen’s legal services to engage in a crime.

This is a good example of bias within governmental organizations. The FBI also investigated Hillary Clinton’s deletion of 33,000 subpoenaed emails, and she was never charged for her unethical acts.

I think that they will not be able to provide evidence that Trump committed treason or another crime.

However, news corporations such as CNN and ABC seem to be using this raid to make Trump appear to be everything from anti-women to a possible criminal.

On April 11, reporters were already claiming that the FBI found documents regarding the infamous Trump Access Hollywood tape on CNN. There is nothing new here.

Meanwhile, let’s not forget Trump chose Kellyanne Conway to be in charge of his presidential campaign, showing he believes in women being in highly respected positions.

She is the third to lead a presidential campaign and the first to win.

This was something the daughter-in-law to the president, Lara Trump, was eager to share on International Women’s Day.

Trump has made it very clear that he believes the FBI’s raid on his lawyer’s office is a part of the political witch-hunt going on right now.

The Russia investigation has been a huge part of this, as media reports on the investigation have influenced public opinion on Trump’s administration.

There are people in this country who want the president to be impeached and this raid seems to be a step in that direction, since they are searching for “dirt” on Trump.

In order for a president to be impeached, he would need to be convicted for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors” according to Article 11, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. Therefore, I do not believe he will be impeached.

If there is a political witch-hunt going on, it is speeding up very quickly around a scandal that should not have as much importance over other governmental issues at this time.

The president cannot look at the documents seized by the FBI just yet, so only time will tell if this raid really matters at all.