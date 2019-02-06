The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Menu

The Power Behind an Ad

A still from the Gillette commercial that tackled toxic masculinity.

Photo Attribution/YouTube/Gillette

A still from the Gillette commercial that tackled toxic masculinity.

Christa Calabretta, Staff Writer
February 6, 2019
Filed under Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Although this new concept of asking men to seriously consider the consequences of their actions is being interpreted as emasculating them, I think that the Gillette ad was a brave step to address the issue of hyper-masculinity. In today’s society, young men are under pressure to portray themselves as tough guys or as ladies’ men, and if they stray from this particular image of masculinity, they are ridiculed. I think that Gillette is trying to target that particular issue by asking men to teach young boys to be kind and respectful to others and to stop using “boys will be boys” as an excuse for harmful behavior. Furthermore I feel that it is smart for Gillette to show how hyper-masculine behavior causes discomfort for women. Approaching  women and telling them to smile or following them on the street is not okay, and Gillette conveys that message in their commercial. It is extremely groundbreaking and meaningful for a male-targeted brand to urge men to respect women and their boundaries.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • The Power Behind an Ad

    Opinion

    Flames of the Torch: On the University’s responsibility to allocate funds appropriately

  • The Power Behind an Ad

    Opinion

    Is Legalizing Marijuana the Right Move for N.Y.?

  • The Power Behind an Ad

    Opinion

    The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March

  • The Power Behind an Ad

    Opinion

    The Misappropriation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

  • The Power Behind an Ad

    Opinion

    The Recent Gillette Ad Is What We Needed

  • The Power Behind an Ad

    Opinion

    The Power Behind an Ad

  • The Power Behind an Ad

    Opinion

    Flames of the Torch: On Student Press Freedom Day

  • The Power Behind an Ad

    Opinion

    Seasonal Depression

  • The Power Behind an Ad

    Opinion

    Is the weather affecting my mental health?

  • The Power Behind an Ad

    Opinion

    Seasonal Depression

Navigate Right
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University
The Power Behind an Ad