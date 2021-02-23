Flames of the Torch: March is fast approaching

Spring is just around the corner and, hopefully, that means the end of inconvenient New York snowstorms. Despite horrid weather conditions, campus is bustling with life as students attend virtual and in-person classes and stand in the Starbucks line for their afternoon shot of espresso, bringing a sense of normalcy to this atypical semester. This digital issue brings an exciting collection of articles from pandemic-inspired fashion trends to new SJU President Rev. Brian J. Shanley’s love for basketball.

This week is also the last week of Black History Month, a time to celebrate and recognize African Americans who have helped to build this country we all call home. Even when this month of observance ends on Mar. 1, Contributing Writer Kihana Schicatano reminds us to “continue the tradition of educating [ourselves] and honoring Black history” because we have long neglected this rich and crucial narrative from our own history. The theme of this past month –– Representation, Identity and Diversity –– spotlights the African Diaspora that inevitably led to the unique fusion of cultures and other important creations etched in our country’s foundation.

On this note of representation and diversity, Opinion Editor Sara Rodia’s piece this week signals our transition to March, Women’s History Month. Women have struggled to make their way into “male-dominated” fields and they are finally making a dent in the statistics. Rodia highlights the 4% increase in women ski patrollers over the past decade. Women are slowly conquering the steep slope that is inequality in the workplace and are inspiring “a new generation of little girls” to dream big.

Be sure to check out the delightful assortment of articles the Culture section offers this week including two new additions to the Notable Novels column, a review of “Hades,” a Greek-mythology inspired video game and an analysis of Lana Del Ray’s hypnotizing upcoming album. With streaming services increasing in popularity throughout the pandemic, Netflix has been adding plenty of new content to the platform, including its very own production, “Malcolm and Marie,” which Staff Writer Maria Villaroel describes as, “the fine line between love and hate.” Villarroel notes that the heavily-criticized film is “enjoyable, yet exhausting.” Considering that it’s Netflix’s “first movie produced and released during the pandemic,” it might just be worth the watch!

As we prepare for the coming months and the change it will bring, this week’s issue shows that change is something to be welcomed.