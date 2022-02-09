Why War with Russia Must Be Avoided At All Costs

Over the past few weeks Russia has increased its presence on Ukraine’s eastern border. An estimated 100,000 troops now surround the former Soviet state in Russia and Belarus. An early 2022 invasion is possible, though Russia denies they are plotting one. For a nation that 84% of Americans could not locate on a map in 2014, many of us fear it could kick off the next global conflict. A hot war with Russia must be avoided at all costs.

According to Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, NATO does not plan on deploying combat troops to Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion. President Joe Biden on the other hand has put 8,500 troops on alert for deployment to East Europe, though not directly to Ukraine itself. House Democrats are looking to pass legislation by next week which would allocate $500 million in military aid.

The United States is currently attempting to negotiate with Russia. The specifics of these negotiations are currently unavailable to the public, but they’re in response to Russian demands that NATO promise not to admit Ukraine into it’s alliance as well as a commitment to remove it’s East Europe troops and weaponry.

There are a number of factors at play here. Russian nationalism and economic interests, the United States’ feud with Russia over cyber attacks, and how Europe would get it’s gas if its largest provider went to war amongst a plethora of other issues. All have been the subject of U.S Media coverage. However, two important factors are missing: the activity going on within our borders, and whether or not Ukraine is as concerned as our leaders are.

To start with: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is aware of the troops on his border, but his rhetoric is different from our own. In the BBC article, Zelensky is more concerned about how his economy would be impacted by the panic over a potential invasion than the invasion itself. Ukrainian citizens themselves seem to have mixed reactions to the potential invasion as well. Unsurprisingly, a nation that’s been the subject of Russian aggression for years has developed some thick skin.

Bringing it closer to home, the United States’ domestic issues continue to intensify. Failing infrastructure, supply chain issues caused by globalist economics and homelessness to name a few. Our issues are as complex and plentiful if not more than Ukraine’s. The American government’s responsibility is to ensure good lives for its citizens. How would engaging Russian troops for a border thousands of miles from our own accomplish that goal?

Ukraine is not a significant trade partner of ours. It’s not even a member of NATO. The United States economy does not depend on Ukraine to survive. Supporting democracy in a state that’s historically been subjugated to authoritarian rule is undoubtedly good, but Americans should not be sent into combat for this pursuit. Especially after a twenty year occupation in Afghanistan, which ended in embarrassing withdrawal, leaving many wondering what the conflict was even for.

The United States should continue it’s same course. Exercising diplomatic action while doing our best to support Ukraine’s military monetarily. Opposition to tyranny should be our default position, but we have to make sure we put on our own mask before assisting others. A war would oppose our interests and subvert tax dollars where they are needed: here at home.