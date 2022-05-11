Andrew Cuomo is Coming Back – Whether We Like It or Not

“Extreme self involvement to the degree that it makes a person ignore the needs of those around them.” That’s how WebMD defines narcissism. The explainer goes on to describe the different forms of narcissism, and how they play into larger personality disorders. It’s a brilliant article which features all but one piece of relevant information: a picture of former New York governor Andrew Mark Cuomo.

After eleven accusations of sexual misconduct, an investigation into nursing home deaths caused by COVID-19 patients being housed with seniors and a laundry list of other woes left upon New York State, former governor Cuomo resigned on Aug. 23, 2021.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and has been spared from sexual misconduct charges, according to the New York Times. In regards to the nursing home scandal, the state comptroller’s office has confirmed the Cuomo administration failed to account for the deaths of nearly 4,100 seniors after COVID-positive patients were housed in nursing homes.

He was also ordered by a New York State ethics board to hand over nearly five million dollars after it was revealed he used public resources and staff to write his own memoir on “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic,” per Politico.

Cuomo is now the subject of speculation as the 2022 New York Governor’s race looms. He has released advertisements, such as one where he references his clearance from sexual misconduct charges. There is also another campaign-style ad where he references his accomplishments with a sense of humility. Ironically he does not elaborate on other accusations of wrongdoings.

Cuomo has also met with Democratic leaders, such as former Bronx Borough president Ruben Diaz. In another public appearance, Cuomo met with Alfred Cockfield II, who heads the political action committee ‘Striving for a better New York’ at his ministry in Crown Heights, which is aimed at electing moderate Democrats. In both of these meetings Cuomo blasts corruption in New York State, and the ‘cancel culture’ which removed him.

Although the filing deadline for Democratic candidates was April 7, the former governor can still make a run as an independent candidate for his old job. However, the deadline for that is May 31st.

Cuomo has been intentionally vague in his answer for whether or not he will run. “I have a lot of options open, and I’m considering them,” he vaguely stated at Diaz’ ministry per Politico. This is likely for campaign finance related reasons. Cuomo is playing the same game as former President Donald Trump: bait the public into speculation, make it almost certain you will run and announce the campaign at the 11th hour in order to raise more money. Cuomo’s campaign website is still intact as well, complete with an active ‘donate’ button as well as options to join in and volunteer.

On April 18, Cuomo took to the New York Daily News’ opinion section to detail what he sees as “A better way forward for New York State.”

Cuomo presents himself as an above the fray outsider giving practical solutions for the Empire State. He laments New York’s biased congressional districts, calling for bipartisanship. He stands up for ‘the little guy’, calling for tax relief and more accountability in Albany. He makes the case for law and order on New York City subways, specifically putting an officer on each car and active patrols by police.

Cuomo calls for common sense Democrats to end corruption and make New York a land of opportunity once more. This sounds swell, but the bottom line is that Cuomo served as governor of New York State for an entire decade. Had he not resigned, he would have served 12 years and potentially tried for another four.

Throughout his words in NY Daily News, his own hubris blinds him to the fact that these are not new issues. Cuomo’s predecessors, former governors Eliot Spitzer and David Paterson were the subject of their own corruption scandals, leading to the resignation of Spitzer, and an investigation of Paterson led by none other than Cuomo himself as Attorney General.

Data compiled by the New York City Police Department shows that violent crime within the five boroughs (excluding the rest of NY State) rose 11.2 percent during Cuomo’s final year in office. Hate crimes against Asian Americans surged during this time as well, according to The Hill. Though Cuomo did not fuel anti-Asian discrimination, his policies failed to properly safegaurd vulnerable communities at a time when they needed it most.

Cuomo had an entire decade to solve the issues which he now laments, and casts upon current New York leadership. For any talents or faults, current governor Kathy Hochul has not even had a full year of work as governor. Blaming others for one’s own shortcomings is a telltale sign of a poor leader.