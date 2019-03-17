St. John’s is Headed to The Big Dance

Despite stumbling into post-season play, St. John’s is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014-15 after receiving one of the final at-large bids to head to the NCAA’s Big Dance.

It was left until the very last minute, but St. John’s will be playing Arizona State in one of the First Four games in Dayton, OH. If they win they play-in game, the Johnnies will compete in the West Region. If they beat the Sun Devils, they will take on Buffalo. A potential matchup with former Red Storm player Tariq Owens is possible in the second round if both Texas Tech and St. John’s advance.

The Johnnies breezed through non-conference play with a record of 12-0 before an ultimately disappointing conference season, finishing with an 8-10 record in Big East play.

After finishing in seventh place in the conference as a result of a late-season skid, the Johnnies picked up one of the most vital wins of the season on Wednesday night of the Big East Tournament against DePaul, 82-74. The team then had a chance to bolster their résumé with a third victory against Marquette, but fell way short after losing 86-54 in the Big East quarterfinals. A signature win against Marquette would have allowed to Red Storm to be more comfortable heading into Sunday’s NCAA selection show, but fans were forced into a few long days of waiting.

The Johnnies were helped by a slew of bubble results in other conference tournaments to help burst some bubbles. Favorites Buffalo (who St. John’s could play if they win their play-in game) took care of tournament hopeful Bowling Green in the Mid-American Conference semi-finals, and victories from Houston and Cincinnati over bubble-dwellers Memphis and Wichita State undoubtedly helped St. John’s.

The biggest factors in favor of St. John’s proved to be their two regular season victories over Marquette and one victory over the recently crowned Big East Tournament Champion Villanova Wildcats. What was worrying for St. John’s fans was a combined 1-5 regular season record over Butler, DePaul and Providence, the three teams that finished in the bottom three of the conference this season.

The new system the NCAA Selection Committee uses favored the Johnnies, as the team racked up five “Quad-1” wins throughout the season. The new system stresses the importance of results at neutral sites and road games.

St. John’s last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2015 in Steve Lavin’s final season coaching in Queens. The Red Storm received the ninth seed but ultimately fell to San Diego State. No Red Storm team has won an NCAA Tournament game since 2000, when Ron Artest and co, coached by Mike Jarvis beat Northern Arizona in the first round.

The game against Arizona State is scheduled for Wednesday night with an approximate tip time of 9:10 p.m.