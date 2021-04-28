In-person+graduation+ceremonies+announced

The class of 2021 (and 2020) will now get their in-person Commencement ceremony.

An internal communication from University President Rev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P., on April 28 announced the decision to host “multiple in-person ceremonies, all of which will take place on the Queens campus.” The dates for the in-person Commencement ceremonies have yet to be finalized, but Shanley said he expects that in-person ceremonies for the class of 2021 will be held in mid-July.

“These outdoor COVID-19 compliant events will adhere to the latest and still-changing public health guidelines,” Shanley wrote.

In an email from Shanley on Feb. 25, it was announced that “given the current state of the pandemic,” Commencement was to be conducted virtually. The decision was made “reluctantly,” and Shanley stated that many modified in-person options were considered, but at that time were deemed too dangerous.

Now, according to the April 28 announcement, to attend an in-person Commencement, all guests will have to provide either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test in advance of the ceremony to gain admittance, though details such as how much earlier have not been specified. It has not yet been announced how many guests can be in attendance.

Further details are expected next week, according to the April 28 announcement. Plans are being made both for this year’s Commencement and a Commencement for the class of 2020, which did not have an in-person Commencement last year.

The option to attend a virtual Commencement will still be available for students. These virtual ceremonies will be held from Monday, May 17 through Sunday, May 23, by respective colleges within the University.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its guidance to state that fully vaccinated individuals can gather outdoors without “wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues.” However, the CDC continues to recommend mask-wearing, especially in situations where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

This decision comes over two weeks after an April 12 update from Governor Andrew Cuomo regarding guidelines for commencement ceremonies, which states that beginning May 1, outdoor ceremonies are permitted with limited capacity.

These guidelines detail that for events with more than 500 attendees, venues with a total capacity of 2,500 or more will be limited to 20% capacity. Attendees must be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test administered within 72 hours of the event.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.