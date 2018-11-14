“Bohemian Rhapsody” In Theaters Now

If you haven’t seen “Bohemian Rhapsody” yet, what are you waiting for? This film should be the next one on your list to see. It is a great biopic of the late Freddie Mercury, lead singer of the British rock band, Queen.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” follows Mercury (Rami Malek) as a young airline baggage handler before becoming a total rock star. At a small show, he found his bandmates and Queen was created. This is a fun film with humorous moments and opportunities to sing along to some of your favorite Queen songs. However, the film also exposes the many struggles Mercury faced with his identity, love life and musical career.

Throughout the film, the audience is able to see Mercury grow as a person and learn from his mistakes. It’s a brilliant and entertaining film that focuses on Mercury, but also provides you with information about his fellow band members.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is a great film because it also addresses the internal struggle with identity that many people tend to have. Mercury is of an Indian background and the film reveals that he was somewhat ashamed of his heritage and wanted to deny who he really was. From saying that he is British to legally changing his name to Freddie Mercury, it’s clear that he had a resentment toward his father (who sent him away to a boarding school as a child) and where he came from.

The film showed Mercury facing discrimination while performing for the first time. Racism and discrimination can have extremely negative influences on people, which makes it understandable as to why Mercury had the mentality to not want to reveal his heritage to the public.

This part of the film exposes the types of issues immigrants and people of color can encounter.

Later in the film, Mercury does embrace his heritage and becomes proud of who he is. Overall, this is an inspiring film that teaches us about Freddie Mercury and Queen, but also addresses important personal issues many people encounter on a daily basis.