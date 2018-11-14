Celebs Take Over the Podcast World

Close

It seems like everyone has a podcast these days, including your favorite celebrities. Here are some of those that stand out especially from the mix.

“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”

You might know him from the Netflix series, “Queer Eye,” and if you don’t, you’re seriously missing out. Jonathan Van Ness has been hosting this informational and curiosity-filled podcast since 2015, before the series premiered. Van Ness discusses topics that he finds interesting and is curious about with professionals. This genuine podcast that ranges from 30 minutes to an hour features great commentary and conversations on topics that we’re all curious about but are too scared to ask. With topics ranging from the Sunni and Shiites, menstrual cups and psychedelics, the informational and humorous commentary will grab your attention and keep you listening.

“Anna Faris is Unqualified”

The always-funny actress, comedian and “unqualified” person adds podcast host to her roster with this entertaining and endearing podcast featuring celebrity guests each episode. Like other podcasts on this list, she brings the talk show aspect to her own home and the ears of her listeners, but in an unfiltered and unscripted (for the most part). Utilizing her forty-some years of life experience, she offers advice and conversation to her guests with her producer and co-host Sim Sarna. Guest celebrities like Olivia Munn, Shane Dawson and Tiffany Haddish keep the laughs rolling and the episodes queued.

“Curious with Josh Peck”

The “Drake and Josh” alumnus has candid conversations with other celebrities and interesting people such as John Stamos (Full House) and Josh Gad (Frozen) in this podcast. He discusses curious topics like death, the lives of his guests and future works through a friendly dialogue. An easy-going show with insight into the true lives of celebrities, host Peck is like a late-night TV host, but less serious, not caring about the PR of it all but, rather, just the reality of the business.

“How Did This Get Made”

You’re getting a three-in-one for the celebrities here. Hosts Paul Scheer (Fresh off the Boat), June Diane Raphael (New Girl) and Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth) keep with their usual twisted humor when mocking declared bad films. This podcast is literally just the three comics and a different guest each episode, laughing and taunting bad films, such as “The Smurfs,” “Con Air” and “Spice World” (which I disagree with because that’s a great movie). It’s one long spoiler alert, but it will keep you laughing the whole time and also wondering, “How did these movies get made?”

“Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”

A celebrity interviewing other celebrities — that’s the premise of Dax Shepard’s podcast, the self-claimed “Armchair Expert.” Throughout each episode, Shepard tries to understand the anthropology of humans and the overall “messiness of their lives” with interviews that are just conversations with his friends — who are also famous. The episodes are very long, but well worth it for the laughs. It’s a perfect listen for that long commute or those days where you want to hear Shepard argue with other celebrities like Kristen Bell, Seth Meyers and Adam Scott.