The Canadian indie collective, Broken Social Scene, has been receiving acclaim for nearly 20 years. With critics and fans alike still swooning over their versatility, Broken Social Scene remains relevant.

“We’ve never been into having one sound for one record; we always like to be as adventurous as we can,” frontman Kevin Drew told Apple Music in a recent interview. This year, Broken Social Scene has returned to their jammy, freeform roots on a duo of EPs entitled “Let’s Try the After,” with the second volume released on April 12.

Vol. 1 starts with an ambient interlude, but quickly thunders into the fast, summery sounds of “Remember Me Young” and the sloppy lo-fi aspect of “1972.” The variety works here, but falls short on Vol. 2.“Can’t Find My Heart” kicks the release off and is a standout between both editions of this project. With a run time of over five-minutes, swirls of saxophone and invigoratingly catchy hook, it feels like something ripped straight from their early 2000s records.

After this, it takes a sharp plummet with the odd and out-of-place Autotune experimentation on “Big Couches.” The ending dissolves into gauzy poeticism, but the woozy instrumentals lack the tenacity that they need. All in all, Vol. 1 has more redeeming qualities worth stacking amongst the group’s great catalog.

After spending years as the darlings of Pitchfork.com and the centerpieces of the “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” soundtrack, they are hitting the road with these recent efforts and making an appearance on the lineup for the grand reopening of a New York City landmark venue, Webster Hall.

You can stream both volumes of “Let’s Try the After” on Spotify and Apple Music, or hear them along with the rest of Broken Social Scene’s monumental catalog at Webster Hall on May 16 – 18.