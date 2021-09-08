ASTRO’s new single, “Alive,” is unremarkable

ASTRO, the six-member Korean boy band, takes a trip to outer space in their latest single, “Alive.” Released on Sept. 2, the music video for “Alive” is available on the Universe app, a new platform for K-pop fans to watch exclusive content and interact with their idols. Artists such as Wonho and Ateez are venturing out with Universe to publish content for fans. The app promises original content alongside direct interaction with artists through likes and comments on fans’ posts. Fans can also private message artists and engage with artists’ AI counterparts and AI voice recordings.

Alongside Universe Music, ASTRO released teasers, a concept film and photos to promote their comeback, one month since their latest release, a mini-album titled “Switch On.” The concept film is a 36-second mashup of scenes from the music video, with a suspenseful crescendo in the background, detailing the music video’s theme: Into The Void. This intergalactic idea is perhaps the most interesting detail about the song. This is not to say “Alive” is a waste of time; it just does not bring anything new to the table. It can easily fade away into the void.

This, however, does not speak to the choreography or the vocals of the group. As always, all six members performed exceptionally well with an energetic dance routine and crisp vocals. However, the rap portion seemed to be missing a crucial ingredient in this song; it wasn’t as electrifying as their previous songs. “Alive” is missing the ASTRO vibe that drives you to listen to their songs on repeat.

The space aesthetic comes with the cool-toned LED lights and the black uniforms, establishing a party vibe from the get-go. The visuals of the spaceship explosion and the satellite pictures that appear one minute into the video were nice inclusions. Although the lyrics emphasize feeling alive when in love, the video illustrates the group surviving a space calamity –– a literal interpretation of the track title. The intergalactic concept, while fascinating, does not suit ASTRO. I respect their attempt to experiment with an out-of-this-world theme and I am here for their new adventures. I just hope they do not plan another trip to space in the future.