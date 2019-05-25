St. John’s Grad “Veldor” Makes The Billboard Music Charts

Nicholas Martin Kunkel, AKA “Veldor,” charts for the first time on The Billboard Music Charts. A 2015 graduate, of St. John’s University College of Professional Studies, makes his first sound wave in the hot entertainment business of the music world. He is a Christian artist with a heart for the people, a talent that cannot be denied, and a song that over 300,000 people have heard on Spotify. It’s no wonder that his song “My Lord “Ride With Me”” has reached great success as number 12 on Billboard Music Christian Top Digital Song Sales, reached number 2 on Google play Top songs, and ranked #1 on Google Play Top Songs Christian Genre.

As a music lover and a music producer since the age of 13, Veldor has been mixing, creating, singing and producing for over a decade now. As those gifted with expertise will tell others, true talent is built over time not overnight. After years of work, Veldor was signed to music label Cert77, where he has produced various beats for other artists, and now produces and sings his own songs.

As a member of the St. John’s Community from 2011 to 2015, he served as the Media Production Director of the Phi Sigma Biological Honor Society. As noted in the Torch Newspaper in February 2014, Nicholas engaged the community through his volunteer actions at the Hayden Nichols Charity Event. As a Christian, he now serves his surrounding community as a Chaplain for the New York State Chaplain Task Force assisting troubled youth in new directions.

His music sets the stage for new opportunities for those who listen, and his words inspire people toward the christian community. We applaud his accomplishments, and await for his next big release.