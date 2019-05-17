Tribeca Film Festival Presents “Only”

Most couples would do anything for each other. In Takashi Doscher’s “Only”, the protagonists are willing to do anything they can to survive as they are forced to run for their lives.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Freida Pinto, play the roles of Will and Eva respectively, a couple that is destined to spend a lifetime together. That quickly changes when a flow of mysterious ash begins falling from the sky, causing an odd sickness in only women. Over time, as the number of women left declines, Will and Eva runaway in order to survive in this new world.

While the plot isn’t completely original, “Only” does offer a unique point-of-view that isn’t explored as much in other post-apocalyptic stories: no one is trying to solve the crisis.

Most post-apocalyptic stories involve a character or a group of characters trying to solve the crisis or find a way around it. However, in this film, none of the characters are trying to solve the issue, instead they are just trying live out their lives the best they can, which is refreshing to see.

Odom Jr. and Pinto steal the show because they are believable as a couple that are trying their best to get through this situation, but their love and compassion for each other are being pushed to their limits as the film goes on. Their relationship is tested during humanity’s final days as Will’s commitment to protect Eva is slowly not only draining their sanity, but, their morality, which what makes the film really shine.

Through great acting, direction and writing, “Only” shows that a story of two people against the world, is a worthwhile watch.