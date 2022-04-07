Welcome To Harry’s House

Harry Styles kicked off his new musical era on April 1, with the release of his new song “As It Was,” accompanied by its respective music video. This record serves as the lead single for his upcoming third studio album “Harry’s House.” It has already broken two Spotify records: most-streamed song in a single day in 2022 and the most streamed song in the US in a single day in Spotify history.

“As It Was” is an 80s-style pop song that resembles A-ha’s “Take on Me.” The music video contains two of Styles’ signature features — colorful outfits and careless dance moves. Although the song is nothing short of joyful, the lyrics and the visuals contain symbolism that would indicate otherwise.

The lead single of “Harry’s House” gives viewers a look into Styles’ love life in a highly vulnerable way. In this track, the singer talks about a relationship that does not have the same spark it once did. At the same time, he showcases his loved-one’s concerns about him being alone at home. They express their concerns through phone calls, and repeatedly ask him, “what kind of pills are you on?”

In the music video, he is seen with a girl — representing his partner — in a revolving platform. Just like in the lyrics, the couple run in circles. They are not sure what is wrong in their relationship, yet it is clear that they are not connecting the way they once did, and they cannot seem to get on the same page.

Similarly, in another scene, the Grammy Award-winner strips down to his underwear, while his partner is still fully clothed. Other dancers come to examine an uncomfortable-looking Styles. After they finish examining him, they separate the couple until they are not able to touch each other anymore. This is yet another scene in which the singer stresses how he opens up to his partners in a relationship and how vulnerable he can be, even if it makes him uncomfortable. Yet, his honesty does not help and the couple still grows apart.

While the rest of the album has not been released yet, it is safe to say that it was an outstanding choice for a lead single. Unlike “Sign of the Times” and “Lights Up,” the lead singles of “Harry Styles” and “Fine Line” respectively, “As It Was” provides a more upbeat yet meaningful start to this new era. While “Sign of the Times” is more somber and ballad-like, “Lights Up” is more sexual and enigmatic. But in “As It Was,” Styles’ soft yet emotional vocals will initially make you want to dance carelessly like him, and still leave you feeling melancholic and even anxious about the future of a relationship.

While there is only one song out from his third album, it is safe to assume that “Harry’s House” will feature more songs filled with the anxiety that comes from a foreseeable breakup — isolation, loneliness and new loves — all of which are recurring themes in Styles’ discography.

“Harry’s House” will be released May 20 on all streaming platforms as well as in physical forms such as CDs, vinyl records and cassette tapes.