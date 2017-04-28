Spring trend alert: Glasses galore

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

An outfit is not complete without the perfect pair of specs. Spring has brought about a new collection of fashionable eyewear that is worth taking a look at.

Whether you’re complimenting an outfit, or choosing the perfect frames to shield your eyes from the sun, the glasses trends this spring have you covered for every occasion.

There are many different glasses making their way to popularity. The tortoise shell frame is catching a lot of appreciation this time of year. With a bunch of different shades and colors to choose from, the tortoise-shell frame can be the best fit when trying to find a pair of glasses that go perfectly with every part of your outfit.

Transparent frames are also making their way onto the list. With its neutral tones and translucent look, these specs will be the perfect accessory to rock your next getup. They look professional and trendy.

Black-rimmed glasses are a classic. You can never go wrong with choosing a chic black frame, from square shaped to cat eye; black goes with everything. This classic look can be worn for formal occasions, and can even be a nice touch to a sporty aesthetic.

Let’s transition our way into the sun. Not only do these frames help shield our eyes from the beating rays, but finding your favorite pair of sunglasses is essential to strolling on the street or riding in your car in style.

Aviator’s glasses are one of the standard pieces of eyewear that make its way on the trendy list for every season. The modern aviator is becoming a current look. Changing up the lenses and adding on the angles can give your basic aviator glasses a renewed appearance.

Next stop on the list brings us to round-framed eyewear. This look has been around, but that doesn’t mean it is any less fashion forward. This timeless frame will protect you from the sun and also give you that spring style.

Now, let’s kill two birds with one stone with the oversized sunglasses. Combining our favorite round framed and cat eye styles, this lens is a favorite among the ladies.

Coming in different colors and designs, this frame will make you feel like a superstar.

Choosing your favorite pair of specs is hard when there is so much variety, and finding a pair that fits your face and matches your outfit is just as difficult. But once you find your perfect match, heads will be turning and all eyes will be on you.