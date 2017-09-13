Ice-cream Joints to Visit Before the Summer Ends

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With the final days of summer quickly approaching, time is running out on trying out some of the best ice cream spots New York City has to offer without getting frostbitten by the harsh winter winds. So, before the weather gets colder than the ice cream you may or may no be holding in your hands right now, you might want to check out these spots:

Serendipity 3

Located in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, this sweet site provides nothing short of a whimsical experience filled with sugary treats and ice cream. With menu items ranging from a classic frozen hot chocolate to a $1,000 Golden Opulence Sundae, you’re sure to find something to satisfy your craving.

Momofuku Milk Bar

With 9 locations scattered throughout Manhattan, there’s no reason not to stop by the Milk Bar. Not only does the Bar offer a delicious, unique, “Cereal Milk,” flavored ice cream, there’s a variety of cookies, truffles, pies, cakes, and breads that you can choose from, too.

Big Gay Ice Cream Shop

Whether you’re on Grove Street or East 7th, you won’t miss the giant, colorful, swirly ice cream plastered across the Big Gay Ice Cream Shop. Only here can you get sundaes with names like “Salty Pimp,” and “American Globs.” You’ll most likely be met by a long line stretching far out the door, but it’s well worth the wait.

Eggloo

Have you ever had a literal waffle cone? Well, if you haven’t, you might want to check out Eggloo. With locations on Mulberry Street and Avenue A, Eggloo’s the place you can go to to get a cone shaped waffle filled with savory ice cream and all of your favorite toppings.

Morganstern’s Finest Ice Cream

A self described “new American ice cream parlor,” Morganstern’s on Rivington Street offers a carefully selected menu of flavorful and decadent ice cream. It is prepared in small batches, and comes in novel flavors like “Bourbon Vanilla,” “Salt and Pepper Pinenut” and “Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp.”