Curated Collections: SpectrumU’s On-Demand Offerings (Free For SJU Students)

Johnnies can stream hundreds of films at no cost just by connecting to the campus Wi-Fi.

In today’s world, the amount of available streaming services can be overwhelming. While some of the top film companies have opted to create their own applications — like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Paramount Plus — others still offer linear television subscribers traditional on-demand options.

St. John’s University students are in the fortunate position of having access to some on-demand films, while also possessing the convenience of streaming them. This is made possible by access to SpectrumU, which allows anyone on the campus Wi-Fi to watch live television on their devices.

The catalog available to members of the St. John’s community is quite extensive. There are about 500 options to choose from, covering nearly any type of film one could ask for. Here are a few featured media for college students on SpectrumU, spanning across a few different genres.

“21 Jump Street” (2012)

Looking for a comedy? Look no further than this film inspired by the 1987 television series of the same name. Starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, “21 Jump Street” takes two struggling cops and puts them undercover at a local high school. Each is forced to reflect on their high school experience while ultimately getting a second shot at it. As they work to bust a drug ring at the school, Hill and Tatum’s characters are forced to balance friendships, extracurricular activities and their fake identities.

This comedy classic can be rewatched multiple times without the jokes getting stale. It also does a great job of playing on high school stereotypes, something that remains funny years later.

“The Fast and the Furious” (2001)

Has this franchise developed a certain reputation for itself? Absolutely. However, when the series began with this installment in 2001, it was much different than the ridiculous product that is churned out today. “The Fast and the Furious” was focused on local street racing, as opposed to saving the world like in the later films. The plot centers on an undercover cop named Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker) as he tries to break up an underground gang scheme. The infamous Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is a prime suspect, but that does not stop O’Connor from becoming intertwined with the Toretto family.

It can be difficult to ignore what this film has led to, but its grounded nature allows one to separate it from the rest of the franchise if they so choose. This is an action packed flick with a good story and fun racing sequences — a great recipe for any movie night.

“Interstellar” (2014)

Christopher Nolan is known for his mind-bending works, but 2014’s “Interstellar” took that to the next level. Taking place in a dystopian future, lead star Matthew McConaughey and his crew are forced to travel through space to find humanity a new home.

Nolan does a masterful job in crafting one of the greatest space films of all time, complete with stunning visuals and unmatched sound mixing. The production team included real scientists as consultants, ensuring that any theoretical interpretation of deep space was as accurate as possible. When the first ever images of a real-life black hole surfaced in 2019, many noted just how accurate “Interstellar’s” depiction ended up being. Overall, this mind bending adventure film is one that you will never forget.

Other Notable Offerings

It is hard to justify a list of SpectrumU’s top offerings without including some of the quintessential franchises it offers. There are various Marvel projects available to stream, including “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Additionally, films from “The Godfather” trilogy can be found on SpectrumU, along with the classic “Pulp Fiction.”

These recommendations are just a taste of what one can find on SpectrumU. While these films –and many others on the site – are fairly popular and well-known, there are several low budget or independent options as well.

To access SpectrumU, log onto watch.spectrum.net while connected to the St. John’s network. On the log-in screen, simply scroll down and click the prompt that you are a university student. On mobile devices, there is a specific SpectrumU app that can be downloaded and used while on the school’s Wi-Fi.

After connecting, just click the “Movies” tab and start browsing. Gather your roommates, make some popcorn and enjoy!





