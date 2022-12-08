Tips and Tricks for College Employment and Resume Building

As students prepare for job and internship applications, these tips and resources can help ease the stress of these anxiety-inducing processes.

As college students reach their junior and senior year, many start considering and applying for internships, part-time or full-time jobs. While trying to meet the requirements of any job or internship, it is important to keep in mind the basic tips to create a strong, professional resume. The wide range of online, free and easily accessible resources lifts the weight of immense stress off students during the application process, providing an effective way for students to prepare and to help them achieve their career goals.

Proper, unique and well-written resumes and cover letters are a crucial part of job applications. A free, easy-to-use website that aids in the process is resume.com; at no cost, students can log-in using an Indeed profile and use the accessible resume and cover letter templates. These templates act as a foundation to build your resume and cover letter from, and once you get the hang of a suitable format, you can add a personal flair to both documents. The website also includes career advice on interviews, dress codes, resume samples and when to start applying for jobs.

Your resume is your first opportunity to present yourself to a potential employer; a strong resume can shine past other applicants, but a weak resume can cause you to be ruled out of an employer’s options. In order to ensure that your resume is well-articulated and polished, here are some tips.

Keep Resumes Short & Simple

Resumes should be no longer than one page in length. This allows hiring managers to effectively view your resume to find work experience and notable skills that match their requirements. Narrowing down your resume to a single page not only shows organization, but it also lays out the most important qualifications that highlight your career.

Describe Your Accomplishments, Not Your Job Responsibilities

Many employers do not want to see a regurgitation of your job description, as this is what you are required to do; rather, they want to see how you can positively contribute to the company’s success. Listing accomplishments are proof of your best skills as well as powerful indicators of your future job performance. One way to differentiate an accomplishment-oriented resume from a responsibility-driven one is to use the “Challenge, Action, Result” (CAR) formula. Every accomplishment incorporated in your resume should include the challenge you were faced with, the action you took and the result of your diligence, according to JobScan.

Create A Career Snapshot at the Top of Your Resume

With a career snapshot, you are presenting an identifying statement that succinctly provides your skills, qualifications and distinct values. The most important factor to remember when writing your career snapshot is to answer the question, “how would you describe your relevant work experience in a sentence?” In a single sentence, an applicant can showcase their organization and creativity, as well as acting as an opportunity to show your most dominant skills, assets and experiences to a potential employer right off the bat.

Whether you are looking for a part-time job, full-time job or even a semester-long internship, University services can provide students with advice and guidance. When traversing through the breadth of job listings, take advantage of these resources in order to ensure you are putting your best foot forward.