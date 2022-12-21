The Best Places to Visit in NYC This Christmas

With Christmas right around the corner, there is so much to do and see in New York City during this holiday season!

New York City during the holiday season has always been a popular destination. With Christmas right around the corner, there is so much to do and see in the city during this holiday season! From Brooklyn to the Upper East Side, NYC has plenty to offer during this holiday season. These are only some of the most popular activities during Christmas time in the city, but they are well worth exploring for some holiday festivities!



Rockefeller Center Tree

Though it is a fairly obvious Christmas tradition, the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is an iconic one! Located in Midtown Manhattan, the famous Christmas tree is accompanied by an ice skating rink and gift shops. Visitors can also get a view of the city at the Top of the Rock rooftop observatory located at Rockefeller center.

Rockettes Holiday Spectacular

Located at Radio City Music Hall, the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular is a musical holiday show dating back to the 1990s. Running from now until Jan. 2, 2023, tickets can be purchased for various shows throughout the day. Prices range from as low as $66 and as high as almost $400, depending on the time of the show and seating. Watching the Rockettes perform is certainly a bucket list experience – especially the holiday show!



Bryant Park Winter Village

Bryant Park’s Winter Village includes access to ice skating, food and holiday shops. From clothing to artwork, vendors sell a myriad of creations that make perfect Christmas gifts for friends, family and yourself! The shops are in “box kiosks,” which are walk-up enclosed stores that can easily be perused while walking throughout the park. Aside from the ice skating and shopping, there is also The Lodge, a rinkside bar offering cocktails and food for those watching ice skaters.





Window Shopping On 5th Avenue

A completely free experience — unless tempted by the displays — is seeing the window creations of famous stores on Fifth Avenue. The windows include scenes combining the stores’ merchandise with Christmas lights and festive decor. Department stores, such as Saks Fifth Ave, Macys and Bergdorf Goodman, boast impressive window displays for the Christmas season. High-end stores like Tiffany’s and Louis Vuitton also have marvelous displays along the street.

Hudson Yards Mall

The Hudson Yards Mall encompasses Christmas decorations that adorn the interior and are woven throughout the stores. Featuring a 32-foot hot air balloon ornamented with festive lights, the Hudson Yards Mall is located by the ever-alluring Vessel — another NYC attraction for Christmas time. Outside the mall, there are also light-covered trees lining the Vessel, which is lit up to create a magical display of lights.

Central Park Ice Skating

Located on the east side, the Wollman Rink is the most popular skating rink in Central Park. With an incredible view of the NYCskyline, this particular rink is a favorite for visitors around the holidays. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the rink, and skates can be rented there. Prices vary during the holiday season due to its high demand, but more information can be found on the Central Park website!

Union Square Holiday Market

Another note-worthy holiday market to enjoy is the one in Union Square Park! Featuring 185 vendors, the Christmas Market is the perfect spot for holiday shopping and a great place to support local artists and craftsmen. It’s also a great cheer-filled atmosphere to enjoy a cup of hot chocolate while walking around.

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights

Home to the most festive Christmas lights, the Dyker Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn is a well-known spot for viewing. Located on Dyker Heights Boulevard, houses are decorated from 83rd to 86th street, featuring life-sized decorations that are stunning to see. These dazzling light displays are sure to get you in the Christmas spirit!