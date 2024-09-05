Explore Your Borough: Discovering Queens

Queens, New York City’s largest borough, is home to 2.4 million people across 109 square miles. Often overshadowed by the glamour of Manhattan, it is home to a wealth of cultural diversity, historical landmarks and vibrant neighborhoods that tell the story of the city itself.

The borough is brimming with hidden gems waiting to be discovered—if you know where to look. From its neighborhoods to getting around, here are some essential steps to help you “know your borough” and fully immerse yourself in all that Queens has to offer.

Historical Landmarks & Cultural Spaces

Queens is home to a variety of museums, many of which rival others across the city. Astoria’s Museum of the Moving Image showcases the history and achievements of film, offering immersive exhibits from anyone’s favorite films.

The Queens Museum, located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, is for 20th-century art lovers and contains NYC relics and related art. It’s also located on the grounds of the New York World’s Fair and near Citi Field and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center — home of the U.S. Open.

For a different pace, the Queens County Farm Museum in the Glen Oaks neighborhood is “one of the longest continuously farmed sites in New York State.” The site offers programs and exhibits to educate visitors on the history and future of agriculture in Queens.

If you’re looking for greener spaces, Long Island City’s Hunters Point South Park and neighboring Gantry Plaza State Park offer picturesque views of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Also see Rockaway Beach for surfing, shopping and sightseeing.

Vibrant Neighborhoods

Home to many unique neighborhoods, the borough offers unique experiences wherever you go. Astoria offers good eats — thanks to the neighborhood’s Greek presence and Little Egypt section. The neighborhood’s “trendy” nature is another factor that is enough to attract any new visitor.

Go further east and you’ll find Forest Hills for a more suburban and historical atmosphere. It’s home to Forest Hills Stadium, a concert venue that offers a variety of events. Its Victorian architecture is enough for a visit on its own.

Home to St. John’s University, Fresh Meadows features beautiful parks like Cunningham Park, along with shopping and diverse dining options. Its quiet nature makes it a great place to break from the hustle and bustle of other Queens neighborhoods, like Astoria and Long Island City.

Getting Around

With all of its offerings, it’s so easy to navigate the largest borough. The E and F trains, closest to SJU, go through areas including Forest Hills and Jackson Heights while providing easy access to the rest of the city. The 7 train runs through Long Island City, Sunnyside, Woodside and Flushing. Buses and the Long Island Rail Road can also provide easy transportation options.

Looking for other ways to travel the borough? Use bike lanes and other pedestrian-friendly walking areas to explore. Queens also offers Citi Bikes in Sunnyside, Maspeth, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Corona.

Whether you’re a foodie, an art lover or just looking for a new adventure, Queens is full of places and scenes to explore.