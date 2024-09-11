Students Score at Annual Poster Sale

In its true fashion, the annual poster sale at St. John’s University attracted the attention of numerous students upon its return in the Fall 2024 semester.

The pop-up sale, which can be found at Marillac Terrace, is held from Sept. 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sponsored by the SJU Campus Store, posters on display range in a variety of sizes and genres as musical artists, iconic figures and famous artwork are up for grabs.

Students are offered the chance to channel their creativity through these pieces, and according to the majority of buyers, for a fair price. The posters, ranging from small to large, run from $7.95 to $12.95.

“I’m surprised, but really happy with the selection,” said freshman Keira Abella. “I didn’t expect to see such a variety, like anime posters and artwork, that you would buy from websites that would typically charge you a lot more money.”

The College Poster Sale Company has hosted numerous events across college and university campuses for years — with St. John’s being one of them.

Ryan Chebli, the director of this year’s event, has heard “nothing but positive things” when it comes to student feedback. Some of this appreciation stems from the student discount that Chelbi put into place for student buyers just three years ago.

“The Instagram post that I put up for St. John’s seems to be my most popular one when it comes to likes and shares,” Chebli said. “I’m glad because the discount is a great way to get more students to come, check out the posters, and hopefully, purchase.”

By tagging his Instagram account on their stories, students are granted a small discount on their items of choice. Students like freshman Patrick Coccman, respect this deal.

“The student discount is really cool in my opinion,” Coccman said. “The posters are cheaper than ones you’d find on Amazon too, so it’s a good thing overall.”

Sophomore William Manning had similar feedback on this year’s event considering that he has purchased the same posters that are stacked on Chelbi’s tables on Amazon, and for a greater price.

“I’ve seen a bunch of these on different websites for a lot more money,” Manning said. “There’s definitely a wider selection than last year too.”

Students who weren’t able to browse yet still have one more day to stop by and shop. For more information on the poster sale, check out Chebli’s Instagram.