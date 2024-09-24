Recipes to Rave Over This Fall

Cooking can be a challenge, especially for students who have no prior experience before moving out on their own. Whether you are weaning off a meal plan or trying to bring home-cooked meals to college, the kitchen is not as intimidating as it seems. Following a simple recipe looks more challenging than it has to be.

With these five easily customizable recipes, you can successfully cook a nourishing meal in an hour or less!

“Marry Me” Chicken

The New York Times is known for providing a variety of news, guides and information — it is less known for its cooking page. From breakfast to dinner, The Times provides a myriad of easy and instructional recipes that even a newbie chef can follow.

One of their most trendy recipes is for “Marry Me” chicken. Popular on TikTok for its claims that whomever you cook this recipe for will want to propose immediately after, this dish is worth the publicity.

One recipe out of many for this chicken, the NYT’s version offers a how-to video and only seven simple steps. It yields four servings and leaves plenty of sauce to be poured over rice or pasta to serve along with the chicken.

Salmon Rice Bowl

Inspired by Emily Mariko’s viral salmon bowl, Delish writes out her video recipe so you don’t have to. Coming together in 15 minutes, this recipe is healthy and simple (though it does require having cooked salmon on hand; a recipe for that is found here).

Don’t be intimidated by cooking a fish — salmon can go right in the oven or on the stovetop! These bowls are perfect to customize and add your favorite sauces or vegetables too. If you prefer the salmon not shredded, you can fry cubes of salmon to have a poke-style bowl instead. Rice can also be substituted for noodles or another grain like quinoa.

Easy French Toast

One of the easiest and most filling recipes to make for breakfast is french toast. A simple recipe of eight ingredients makes for a hearty meal that can be elevated with fruit and spices from cinnamon to nutmeg. For a fall twist, try adding pumpkin pie spice or using Trader Joe’s pumpkin brioche bread.

If you’re serving a crowd, making a french toast casserole is a great group meal. Similarly to the preparation of french toast, a casserole combines all of the classic ingredients into one baking dish.

For a simple breakfast, here is an easy recipe that can be modified to your liking (gluten-free, vegetarian, etc). Add fresh fruit, maple syrup and serve!

Classic Pasta Alla Vodka

Every beginner chef needs a recipe to perfect — and pasta with vodka sauce should be one of them. This recipe is “inspired by Carbone in New York City” and has a five-star rating to back up the sentiment.

This recipe can be modified to replace the onions and garlic with powder instead if you are lacking fresh vegetables. Vodka can also be excluded for a non-alcoholic version, although the alcohol will burn off when cooking. Also, adding extra red pepper flakes can spice up the pasta for some extra kick.

For your vegetable intake, sauteing vegetables to add to the pasta only adds more flavor. Add a protein and your meal is complete!

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Perfect for the colder season, a bowl of hearty loaded baked potato soup is a staple recipe. Thick and creamy, this soup is full of cheddar, bacon and potato pieces. The recipe is much easier than it looks and only takes 45 minutes from start to finish.

The amount you blend for consistency is up to you, whether you prefer it completely smooth or with soft potato chunks, you can’t go wrong. Replacements can be made for the types of cheese or no bacon for a vegetarian option. Either way, the base of the soup will taste just as good!