NYC After Dark: Must-Visit Nightlife Hotspots

Manhattan offers over 13,000 spots labeled as nightlife destinations. Stretching from Midtown down to Seaport, there are numerous spots for your next night out. Whether you and your friends are looking for a down-to-earth dive bar or a busy club, these are the best places to try.

Jeremy’s Ale House

Located along the water in Manhattan’s Seaport District, this dive bar is renowned for its cheap beers, hanging bras and classic pub fare. The self-proclaimed “last great dive bar in NYC,” Jeremy’s Ale House serves quart-sized containers of beer for $12 and mixed drinks for $20 — almost three drinks worth for the price of one.

Now part of a lively street atmosphere, the ale house is a great destination to begin the night. Open from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends, it is the perfect place to begin before continuing on your crawl to other Seaport spots such as Cowgirl SeaHorse and Fresh Salt.

Slate NYC

Offering 16,000 square feet of space stretching over two floors, Slate is a part-club part-adult playground. Located in Chelsea, guests can get down to the bar’s game level on a 20-foot slide after checking out a comedy show, live event or musical performance at the bar or lounge.

With weekend hours extending as late as 4 a.m., Slate’s numerous activities make it the perfect spot for a long night out. From arcade games to traditional bar billiards, it is impossible to be bored in this venue. The website offers a nightlife events calendar featuring upcoming performances and special events as far in advance as New Year’s Eve.

Tickets can be bought from $5 to $20 for general admission depending on when purchased. Acquiring a table requires an email to the venue. Reservations can be made as well for parties of five or more.

Paradise Lost

For a taste of summer, try Paradise Lost — a tiki bar hidden behind an unassuming and partially unnamed storefront. Located on the Lower East Side, this spot is walk-in only and open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. every night. Naming itself as “smack dab in the middle of the Abyss,” Paradise Lost creates a mythical story about its origins where guests are the stars.

Offering a myriad of decorated drinks with a key explaining the menu’s various symbols, visitors can choose their cocktail based on strength, potential allergens and more. Serving wine, beer and virgin drinks, there is something for everyone. They even have merchandise, ranging from bar memorabilia to apparel.

Paradise Lost’s proprietors have also included a note on the menu acknowledging the legacy of tiki is “one built on cultural appropriation and erasure,” stating they are dedicated to creating a new experience surrounding the culture. A portion of their proceeds are donated to Global Greengrants Fund and the NY Civil Liberties Union.

Overstory

A swanky cocktail bar, Overstory is the perfect spot for a classy night out. Making the list as the third-best bar in North America and 15th-best in the world, this contemporary cocktail bar is located on the 64th floor of 70 Pine Street in the Financial District.

Guests can make reservations to guarantee availability, though it will cost $75 per person for a food and beverage minimum. Otherwise, take your chances as a walk-in for a taste of the uniquely named cocktails they have to offer — from the “Pink Tuxedo” to “The Last Frontier.”

The food is just as impressive as the drinks, with posh appetizers and eccentric mains such as potato croquettes and tuna toast. The menu can be enjoyed on their outdoor deck featuring a panoramic view of New York City.

Houston Hall

In the historic West Village lies a massive beer hall behind a large wooden arch door. Full of long picnic and standing tables, there is plenty of room for watching five sports games at once with craft beers and tavern fare.

Happy hour is offered from Tuesday-Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and all day Sunday. Every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Houston Hall hosts Boardy Barn, a Long Island institution best defined by the smiley face stickers handed out. Open until 2 a.m. on weekends, this beer hall holds a large crowd for a long time.

This bar has even been named a 2024 The Knot Best of Weddings winner, an award based on real couples’ reviews. Even if you aren’t getting married, it’s a worthwhile spot for any other party or special event.

Next time you’re planning a night out, try checking out one of these spots!