Black Friday Deals: Give the Expensive Impression on a Budget

Buying Christmas gifts for your friends, family, significant other or even their family can be stressful if you fear high expectations and the idea of overspending. With early Black Friday deals kicking off the Christmas season, it’s possible to give the impression of expensive gifts while shopping on a budget.

Lululemon

Lululemon is infamous for its high price tags, charging around $100 for leggings and sweatshirts. But current sales on their popular items can help give the impression of spending more than you really did.

Sweatshirts make a great addition to anyone’s wardrobe, and Lululemon has multiple items at discounted rates. The women’s Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie, available in five different colors, is priced at $99, down from its usual $118. While still over $100, the Women’s Alpaca Wool-Blend Cardigan Sweater is on sale for $119, down from its typical $148.

The men’s City Sweat Crew and Steady State Pullover Hoodie are on sale for $79 and $89, respectively. In addition, the men’s Steady State Half Zip is 23% off, priced at $99. These solid-colored sweatshirts make for a great basic to keep in your wardrobe.

Coach

Outlet stores for designer brands are a great option when looking to impress gift recipients while trying to save some cash. Outlet Stores for designer brands are an excellent choice for finding impressive gifts without breaking the bank. Coach’s outlet website offers selections for gifts under $100, showcasing a variety of purses, wallets, watches and belts.

Belts or wallets can be great gifts for the men in your life as they are useful items with an upscale appearance. The Signature Buckle Belt shows off Coach’s “C” logo and is currently 60% off, coming in just under $80 from its usual value of $198.

It’s likely time for your loved one to switch out their old wallet for a fresh one. Coach offers a variety of patterns in their “3 in 1” wallet design, priced at $69, down $109 from its normal retail price.

Willing to spend over $100? Coach men’s watch collection has a variety of discounted options, including the Baxter Watch and the Cole Watch, both for $110, which are typically $275.

A black shoulder bag is a staple for a night out and the Mini Payton Bag is no different. The black leather bag with silver chains is described by Coach as a “timeless and sophisticated accessory,” coming in at $89, making it a great addition to a college girl’s collection.

The Slim ID Card Case is a great option for those who carry too many cards on them or need to access their student ID quickly. With 19 patterns to choose from, the card wallet is half-priced at $39.

Kate Spade

Like Coach, Kate Spade offers timeless pieces that can enhance one’s purse and wallet collection.

The Julia Small Shoulder Bag is a great shoulder bag option, described by the brand as “chic and functional.” It’s priced at $75, a 75% discount from its comparable price of $299. This shoulder bag is spacious enough to hold all your essentials, including your keys, wallet, phone and lip balm.

“This pretty one holds all of your essentials — wallet, keys and phone — and has a pocket to stash snacks (be it gummy bears or almonds). Because those are essential, too,” the website states.

Wristlets can be a small but effective wallet style for those who prefer to grab and go and leave the purse at home. The Lucy Small L-zip Wristlet is on sale for $25 and the Lucy Medium L-zip Wristlet, with additional space, comes in at $39.

Kate Spade has an array of crossbody bags on sale with their early Black Friday event, including the Sadie Small Crossbody at $69 and the Lena Swingpack Large Crossbody at $99.

Foot Locker

One can never have too many shoes, especially if they’re at a discounted rate. Foot Locker, one of the largest footwear retailers, has multiple popular styles on sale including Nike Blazer Hightops priced at $69.99 and Nike Dunk Low Twist at $99.99.

HOKAs are featured throughout Foot Locker’s sale items, including the HOKA Bondi 8, priced at $132 for men and $159.99 for women’s sizes.

Over 200 New Balance shoes are currently on sale, including the men’s New Balance 574 for $59.99 and the women’s New Balance 550 at $69.99.

Gift-giving shouldn’t break the bank. By utilizing these early Black Friday deals, the opportunity to impress your loved ones with trendy items is easy.