Simple ‘DIY’ Gifts for a Creative Christmas

Americans will spend an estimated $1000 on Christmas gifts this year — and the amount will only continue to rise. To cut that holiday cost, creating “do-it-yourself” gifts are a great way to be personal while saving money this Christmas.

Decorated Picture Frame

Have a favorite photo of you and a family member, friend or loved one? Upgrade from simply framing the picture to decorating the frame itself. This list provides unique DIY photo frames that take an ordinarily basic gift and make it much more personalized. From embroidery to painting, there are numerous ways to spruce up a frame.

Michaels has a variety of frames and supplies that can be purchased, often on sale. Even a simple Dollar Store frame will work since it will be covered up. Supplies can include paint, sewing kits, buttons and stickers. Any personal decoration will be the perfect addition to a bland frame.

Purse Charm

To embellish what someone already has, consider creating a homemade purse charm link to attach to their favorite bag! Purse charms are like necklaces that can be added to bags for extra personality. Ranging from $15 to $40 for a single strand, making them yourself can be a much cheaper option.

Often referred to as a Jane Birkin-style bag, purses with charms and customizations are becoming increasingly popular. Ribbons, necklaces and single charms adorned on a gifted or previously owned bag are a great way to personalize an already favorite item. Etsy has a variety of charms and chains to use as decoration, as well as pins that can be put on ribbons for a different style.

Homemade Candle

Making your own candle is a much easier task than it seems. Candle melts, wicks, safe containers and essential oils are all that’s needed to create an easy, personalized scented candle.

Amazon and Target have a variety of already scented waxes that can be melted down to make a candle. Non-scented wax is another option for an even more personalized present since essential oils of your choosing create a unique and individualistic smell. Glass containers, patterned or plain, can safely hold your creation with the addition of a wick in the middle. Plain glass containers can be decoupaged or painted for a cheaper option, and thrifted glassware is just as unique and not pricey!

Annotated Novel

Needing a creative gift for the bookworm in your life? Nothing is more personal than reading and annotating their favorite novel. Both a physical and emotional gift, your loved one will cherish such a special edition of a beloved book.

Annotating a book is less daunting than an academic chore. Marking your favorite lines and leaving notes for the recipient to find is an easy way to understand and appreciate their favorite book. Using different colored pens and highlighters to differentiate themes or quotes is an extra step that readers will love.

Not only will readers adore this effort, but you will be able to read something they love!

Recipe Book

For the one who loves to cook, creating a personalized recipe book is not only sentimental but quite practical. Write out or print recipes to include in a book or recipe box for them to replicate for their next meal. Recipes can be personal favorites, family specials or culinary challenges to attempt together.

Recipe books can be decorated binders or small handwritten notebooks. Another easy way to preserve them is by making index cards to put inside a box that can be easily sorted and separated with tabs listing the type of meal.

Along with the recipes, a promise of cooking with them or for them is an added bonus.

By making these DIY gifts this Christmas, your wallet will thank you!