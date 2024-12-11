Five Boroughs, Five Holiday Events

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas music is the current soundtrack of our lives, “secret Santa” gifts are being exchanged and ugly sweaters are acceptable attire.

Dozens of New York City holiday events are occurring in the coming weeks to usher in the season. Although Manhattan has many of the most well-known ones, such as the Rockefeller Tree and the Radio City Christmas Rockettes Spectacular, fun holiday festivities are happening across each of the boroughs.

The Bronx

The Bronx Zoo, one of the largest zoos in the U.S., is hosting a Holiday Lights event through Jan. 5. The main attractions are the six lantern trails, themed after animals in different regions of the world. There are over 100 animal and plant species included in the display, mirroring the wide array of creatures that reside at the Bronx Zoo.

Other holiday-themed entertainments happening throughout the zoo include various light displays, performers and a holiday train. Holiday treats are available around these attractions.

Tickets for the event are $41.95 for adults and must be purchased in advance on the Bronx Zoo website. NYC college students can receive 30% off the cost of admission by using the promo code “NYC COLLEGE” at checkout.

Queens

In need of creative gifts? A holiday market happening on Dec. 15 at Astoria’s Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden will carry a variety of vendors. There will be items for everyone in your life, from toys to clothing and custom jewelry. Czech and other Slovak treats are also available at the Bohemian Hall’s restaurant and bar.

According to their Instagram, they are “bringing together artists, bakers & designers to showcase the creativity & talent in Queens & throughout NYC.”

Admission is free, and the market is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Manhattan

Ice skating at Bryant Park is one of the most iconic NYC activities. This year, the rink is open until March 2. During the holiday season, the massive rink is surrounded by an outdoor holiday market and festive lights, transforming it into a “winter village.” The holiday shops will remain open until Jan. 5.

An on-site restaurant called The Lodge allows skaters to take a quick break without leaving the park. Private igloos, which are essentially winter-themed cabanas, are available at an additional cost. They offer seasonal food and drink and can be used for up to 90 minutes.

Prices to enter the rink vary based on the time you go — earlier slots are less expensive. They generally range from $25 to $45 if you need to rent ice skates.

Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Botanical Garden is hosting a holiday light show called Lightscape through Jan. 5. Along a trail that covers much of the garden, various light displays and organic fixtures dazzle visitors providing countless photo opportunities.

Christmas music plays throughout the experience and holiday treats such as hot chocolate are available on the trail.

Prices range based on the day you go. Weekends are generally more expensive since they are considered “peak days,” while other days are “value” pricing. Tickets go for between $25 to $45; specific information about each day’s pricing is available on their website.

Staten Island

NYC’s least populated borough has its own holiday staples as well. The St. George Theatre Christmas Show is an annual tradition many Staten Islanders cherish. Various performances of classic tunes take place in the theater’s warm atmosphere from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15.

It is also a charitable cause; all performers are volunteers, and the proceeds from ticket sales go towards the restoration of the theatre. Prices range from $15 to $55 depending on the performance you attend.

NYC is the epicenter for holiday magic, and each of the five boroughs encapsulates this. The diverse array of activities will leave even the biggest Grinch with some Christmas cheer.