St. John’s New Doctor of Professional Studies in Homeland Security

In a response to the growing need for leadership in the field of Homeland Security, St. John’s announced its new Doctor of Professional Studies in Homeland Security. Finding its home at SJU’s College of Professional Studies, the program is slated to begin for the fall 2018 semester.



Katia Passerini, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Professional Studies justifies the need for such a program saying to St. John’s News and Media, “As a wide array of complex threats to our homeland continues to rise, so too does the need for well-educated leaders with knowledge, skills, and credentials to address this concern. The Doctor of Professional Studies (D.P.S.) in Homeland Security was created to prepare individuals for careers in both the private and public sectors of the homeland security enterprise, as well as academics who will teach the next generation of security professionals.”



The University finds itself among the first nonprofit educational institutions to offer docotal-level studies in homeland security. The 78-credit program is designed to impart in-depth understanding of the increasing range of local, national, international and structural security issues facing public and private organizations.



Keith Cozine, Ph.D., the Founding Director of the program and an assistant professor of criminal justice, legal studies, and homeland security already sees the high level of interest this program will draw. He said to St. John’s News and Media, “We anticipate that demand will be very high because there is not anything like it out there. We have already had a number of inquiries from people in the military, the private sector, and individuals who are currently enrolled in graduate-level homeland security programs.”



The program was further validated by former United States Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Jeh Charles Johnson, J.D., during a recent visit to the University.



“When I was secretary, I used to preach all the time the need for training, and I am glad to see that is happening here at St. John’s,” he said.“We need centers like this that are dedicated to training people — not just in straight law enforcement, in homeland security and cybersecurity as well.”



While it is clear that there will be strong interest from those seeking a graduate degree, Dr. Cozine emphasized that the program’s focus is not solely to create academics. “The goal is really to bring a new level of thinking and research into organizations to help them run more efficiently. That includes academics, think tanks, NGOs — anywhere you need a research background.”



Classes will be kept to smaller numbers, meaning the program will be extremely selective, with only 15 students. The deadline to apply for the fall 2018 semester is April 15.