Midterm Elections Recap
November 14, 2018
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Just last week, New York residents had their chance to cast their votes for candidates running on the federal, state and local levels for positions in the New York State Senate, New York State Assembly, Congress and more. St. John’s is located within the 14th Senatorial District, 24th Assembly District, 11th Judicial District and Fifth Congressional District. The polls closed on Nov. 6, the votes were counted and below are your newly elected officials.
All statistics courtesy of Politico and NYT
* = incumbent
FEDERAL
U.S. Senate- New York — Kirsten Gillibrand (D) * — 66.5%
U.S. House of Representatives – New York 5th Congressional District — Gregory Meeks (D) * — ran unopposed
STATE
NY State Governor — Andrew Cuomo (D) * — 59%
NY State Attorney General — Letitia James (D) — 61.9%
NY State Comptroller — Thomas DiNapoli (D) * — 66.6%
NY State Senate District 14 — Leroy Comrie (D) * — ran unopposed
NY State Assembly District 24 — David Weprin (D) * — ran unopposed
JUDICIAL
Queens County Civil Court Judge —
Lourdes Ventura (D) — 37.1%
Ira Greenberg (D) — 31.3%
Karina Alomar (D) — 31.1%
Queens County Civil Court Judge District 4 — Lance Evans (D) — ran unopposed
We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.