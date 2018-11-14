Midterm Elections Recap

Just last week, New York residents had their chance to cast their votes for candidates running on the federal, state and local levels for positions in the New York State Senate, New York State Assembly, Congress and more. St. John’s is located within the 14th Senatorial District, 24th Assembly District, 11th Judicial District and Fifth Congressional District. The polls closed on Nov. 6, the votes were counted and below are your newly elected officials.

All statistics courtesy of Politico and NYT

* = incumbent

FEDERAL

U.S. Senate- New York — Kirsten Gillibrand (D) * — 66.5%

U.S. House of Representatives – New York 5th Congressional District — Gregory Meeks (D) * — ran unopposed

STATE

NY State Governor — Andrew Cuomo (D) * — 59%

NY State Attorney General — Letitia James (D) — 61.9%

NY State Comptroller — Thomas DiNapoli (D) * — 66.6%

NY State Senate District 14 — Leroy Comrie (D) * — ran unopposed

NY State Assembly District 24 — David Weprin (D) * — ran unopposed

JUDICIAL

Queens County Civil Court Judge —

Lourdes Ventura (D) — 37.1%

Ira Greenberg (D) — 31.3%

Karina Alomar (D) — 31.1%

Queens County Civil Court Judge District 4 — Lance Evans (D) — ran unopposed