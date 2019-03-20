SGI: New Policies and Updates

The general assembly meeting for Student Government Inc. was held last Monday, March 11 in DAC 128. This meeting was the last one before the official start to SGI elections at the next meeting on Monday, March 25. This past meeting ran as follows:

There were no reports from the SGI President, Atemkeng Tazi or Vice President, Christopher Stevens.

Treasurer Henry Stitzel reported no drastic changes with the funds and urged all committees to keep spending their budgets. Stitzel discussed how there wasn’t a lot of spending in the last couple of weeks due to spring break.

Junior Senator, Johnny Wiley reported that St. John’s is looking to change the Demonstration Policy. “So basically, Jackie Lochrie along with the university has created a new demonstration policy and I along with members of Spectrum have been asked to give feedback,” Wiley said.

Sophomore Senator Hannah Sesay is working to get a classroom to get a town hall together for students.

Academic Affairs

There will be an off-campus event for students to attend that will be hosted by Top Chef judges. The deadline has since passed to RSVP, but the committee hopes to create more events like this for the future. One of the Co-Chairs brought to light the desire to have a uniform program be used for science majors instead of multiples that are costly. These different programs being Wiley, WebAssign and McGraw Hill Connect amongst others. This conversation was tabled for a future meeting.

Budget Committee

Two proposals were pre-approved by the executive board prior to the meeting since there was not a meeting for the representatives to vote on the proposals. Both special allocations were approved, one being from the African Student Association (ASA) and one being from UNICEF. UNICEF and ASA requested $11,107.89 for their African Children’s Gala and were approved for $8,122.47. ASA requested $48,704.00 for their Annual Fashion Show and was approved for $23,704. The artist was not funded.

Elections

The committee is gearing up to work on the upcoming election and noted that the meeting on March 25 will be when the candidates will be announced. All positions are up for grabs including representatives, committee chairs and e-board.

Philanthropy

Relay for Life is only a month away; on April 12 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the committee is working to bring events to campus that will highlight the main event and urges people to sign up if they haven’t already. The goal for this year is to raise $150,000.

Sustainability

A change this year, instead of hosting a singular event for Earth Day, the committee is working with Earth Cub to bring several events throughout the month to celebrate.