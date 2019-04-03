Mary Cascio Gives A Few Words On Fifth Annual SHinE Awards

Today we hosted the Fifth annual “Students Honored in Employment” SHinE recognition event.

We were honored to have the interim Provost, Simon Moller and some college deans present. Especially Yvonne Pratt Johnson, Diana Morgan and Kandy Rich.

Also in attendance was Jorge Rodriquez, Vice Provost & Chief Enrollment Officer, Enrollment Management and Kathryn Hutchinson, Vice President of Student Affairs, Student Life – Queens.

We were impressed by the nominations we received. This year the contributions and accomplishments of all 56 student nominees demonstrated a high level of work ethic and drive; and made the Selection Committee’s job very difficult. As a result, we have five award recipients this year!

We are also pleased to announce and recognize 21 very deserving semifinalists!

The SHinE program began because of an award St. John’s received in 2013 from the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources (CUPAHR). The award was given in recognition of our student centered initiatives around student employment and internships. Through shared efforts across the University, we have worked to shift the culture of student employment to provide student workers with workplace experiences that better prepare them for a career upon graduation.

Our primary objective is to ensure each students work assignment provides a real world experience where transferable skills can be learned and put into practice. These opportunities allow students to have a competitive advantage when seeking employment upon graduation.

The SHinE Award Program grew from an idea to give supervisors a way to motivate, recognize and reward their student workers who go above and beyond in their campus job. The Program aims to motivate student workers to take initiative and strive for excellence while honing skills that are important for success in any career.

Mary Cascio

Student Employment Manager