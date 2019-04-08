P.R.I.D.E. Ticket Sweeps SGI Election Results

After canceling the traditional live display of results on Friday, April 5, Student Government Inc. took to Instagram to announce that the P.R.I.D.E. ticket swept all of the positions for the 2019-20 academic year. Those elected are as follows:

President: Matthew Macatula

Vice President: Clyde Drayton

Secretary: Nnaemeka Ifeajekwu

Treasurer: Nia Gumbs

Senior Senator: Anna Gibson

Junior Senator: Nicolas Bautista

Sophomore Senator: Natasha Yangthito

The original plan for live results displayed in the DAC coffeehouse at 3 p.m. had been canceled until further notice, according to the current SGI executive board on April 5. The Torch asked SGI for the exact number of votes, but we have not yet received a response.

P.R.I.D.E. — which stands for passion, respect, integrity, diligence and excellence — beat out the L.I.T. ticket, or lift individuals to the top, and the only independent candidate for Senior Senator, Christopher Viola.

The ticket took to their Instagram, @pride.sju, on Friday night to thank those who took place in this year’s’ election. “We will continue to work continuously to a brighter tomorrow and a better campus,” they stated.

P.R.I.D.E. campaigned on inclusivity for more organizations on campus, accountability through formal resolutions and a committee dedicated to wellness.

The L.I.T. ticket also released a statement via their Instagram, @votelit, following the announcement of the results. “We would like to make it known that no matter what the results were, we do not condone any forms of cyber attacks or slander. We are adults and can handle ourselves accordingly,” they wrote in the caption with a picture of their campaign logo.

“We respect every person who ran and are grateful to have been a part of these elections. Whoever is responsible you are doing harm to every individual involved. Please know that this situation in no way reflects any of the ideals or actions of the LIT ticket. Thank you,” it says.

The L.I.T. ticket confirmed for the Torch that this statement was regarding an Instagram account that appeared a few hours after the results were announced, claiming illegitimate election results. The account has since been deleted.

“Many students believed we were behind those acts and we simply wanted to make it clear that we had no affiliation with or knowledge of the creation of the account whatsoever,” L.I.T. said to the Torch via Instagram.

The Torch has also reached out to SGI for comment on this matter but has not yet received a response.