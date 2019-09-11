Renovations Sweep Campus St. John’s Updates Several Facilities Over the Summer
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
For those who haven’t been on campus this summer, you may not have seen the facilities and construction workers filing in and out of several buildings.
Over the last three months, walls have been repainted, furniture replaced, and new restaurants introduced. These improvements sweep across campus, and some of the smallest changes were immediately noticed by returning students. Here’s a comprehensive list of all the updates:
Marillac Hall
One of the oldest buildings on campus, is sporting completely remodeled classrooms on the first and second floor — new flooring, lighting and seating, and flat screens or projectors on the wall. The hallways received a modern touch, hopefully to be continued on the third and fourth floors in the future.
Carnesecca Arena
Carnesecca Arena sees new locker and restroom spaces for the women’s soccer, softball and tennis teams, while the men’s baseball, fencing and golf teams locker rooms received new fixtures. Over in the Athletic Department, new three dimensional signage marks the entrance.
Taffner Field House
Taffner Field house is now well-lit with LED lights, and the men’s basketball locker room has a lounge with new furniture and a TV.
The Residence Village
The Residence Village has been renovated in phases over the years, with drastic changes in the last month. O’Connor Hall’s lobby was completely renovated with new turnstiles, Century Hall has new furniture, and Donovan Hall has an exercise room on the ground floor.
St. Augustine Hall Library
St. Augustine Hall Library’s Red Mango cafe is gone, replaced with an Einstein Bros. Bagels, another popular chain. A divider was placed between the cafe and elevators, and the turnstiles removed from the front entrance.
Other updates included repaved roadways, new windows in Newman and St. Augustine halls, and new restaurants in Marillac cafeteria.
Morgan is a senior journalism major and has been with the Torch since her freshman year. She served as opinion editor for Spring 2018 and helped create...
We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.