Renovations Sweep Campus St. John’s Updates Several Facilities Over the Summer

Navigate Left Navigate Right



Navigate Left Navigate Right





Close

For those who haven’t been on campus this summer, you may not have seen the facilities and construction workers filing in and out of several buildings.

Over the last three months, walls have been repainted, furniture replaced, and new restaurants introduced. These improvements sweep across campus, and some of the smallest changes were immediately noticed by returning students. Here’s a comprehensive list of all the updates:

Marillac Hall

One of the oldest buildings on campus, is sporting completely remodeled classrooms on the first and second floor — new flooring, lighting and seating, and flat screens or projectors on the wall. The hallways received a modern touch, hopefully to be continued on the third and fourth floors in the future.

Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena sees new locker and restroom spaces for the women’s soccer, softball and tennis teams, while the men’s baseball, fencing and golf teams locker rooms received new fixtures. Over in the Athletic Department, new three dimensional signage marks the entrance.

Taffner Field House

Taffner Field house is now well-lit with LED lights, and the men’s basketball locker room has a lounge with new furniture and a TV.

The Residence Village

The Residence Village has been renovated in phases over the years, with drastic changes in the last month. O’Connor Hall’s lobby was completely renovated with new turnstiles, Century Hall has new furniture, and Donovan Hall has an exercise room on the ground floor.

St. Augustine Hall Library

St. Augustine Hall Library’s Red Mango cafe is gone, replaced with an Einstein Bros. Bagels, another popular chain. A divider was placed between the cafe and elevators, and the turnstiles removed from the front entrance.

Other updates included repaved roadways, new windows in Newman and St. Augustine halls, and new restaurants in Marillac cafeteria.