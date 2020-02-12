SGI’S First Meeting: Business As Usual

SGI held their first general body meeting for the spring semester on Feb 10. The meeting highlighted upcoming events for the semester, senior week and even had a special guest.

Dr. Harlem Gunness spoke at the meeting on St. John’s public health program. He explained not only the importance of public health but also the versatility. The St. John’s public health graduate program consists of 45 credits and can be done on a full time or part time basis. If anyone has any questions regarding the program or jobs in public health, contact [email protected]

President Matthew Macatula had no report, but gave a big thanks for all the hard work last semester. He also was grateful to see new faces at the GBM and thanked those who were able to get more involved. Vice President Clyde Drayton reported that both the Equity committee and the Student Wellness committee have new by-laws which will be voted on in the upcoming GBM. The Student Wellness committee then mentioned how they are working toward bettering the counseling center based on negative complaints. They also hope to hold meetings that not only address mental health, but all aspects of health, including spiritual health. Drayton closed by announcing that the dates for the upcoming application and debates for the new E-board will be released soon. Secretary Nnaemeka Ifeajekwu spoke on new ideas from the freshman representative. Some include a workshop for students who have questions on scheduling for next semester, five year programs and advice on course selection. They are also working toward making a virtual tour of the MAD lab and the second floor of the library to be posted on the SGI website.

Drayton and Collins College of Professional Studies (CCPS) representatives attended a meeting with CCPS to discuss new things within the program. There is a fashion studies major in CCPS and new classes within fashion, like fashion lit, that will be open to all students and may replace a core class.

Senior Senator Anna Gibson wanted to remind all seniors that yearbook photos are taking place this week. To sign up, visit ouryear.com and enter the code 87128. The events for senior week will also be announced soon and Gibson hopes all seniors will attend. For group photos in the yearbook, visit ouryear.com with the code 787128 to sign up. The photos will take place at DAC fireplace on March 10-12 from 9-6 pm every 15 mins. There will be a president feature with their own photo.

From committee reports, the School Spirit committee mentioned that the Relay for Life game will be Wednesday, Feb. 12 against Providence at 7 pm. They also would like feedback regarding giveaways and what students would like to see in regards to prizes. Student Affairs committee gave thanks for everyone who came or helped with the winter carnival. They also would like feedback to help with next year’s 30th winter carnival. Budget committee had a long list of budgets to approve. The budgets approved included: ISSO benefit formal $10,471.19, EDEN awakening love $3746.22, Alpha phi omega spring formal $325, MSA performance night $245, Phi Lambda Sigma $245, Student College of Clinical Pharm peer mentoring showcase $1191.64, $349. 31 Ambulatory care panel, CSSA Welcome Dinner S20 $1199.99, Phi Lambda Sigma Ambulatory care panel $368.37, Unicef snowflake ball $509.46, META maid cafe dinner $112.60, Industry Pharmacist Org Industry Spotlight $230, JSA Talent Showcase $414.59 and JSA mother daughter child bake $1524.09.

Lastly, the Community Service Committee along with BSU and Alpha Phi are hosting a school supply drive for the Queen’s community on March 9 during common hour. For any further questions, visit the SGI website at www.sjusgi.com