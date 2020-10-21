Changes to Campus Housing: Spring 2021

With just a little over a month remaining in the fall 2020 semester, the housing selection process for the spring 2021 semester is already underway, and it’s bringing major changes to the room selection and placement process.

Changes to building and roommate assignments have been implemented. Students will no longer be able to select their building or roommate; instead, “this year, Residence Life will place all students in housing,” based on building vacancies, according to an email from the Office of Residence life sent to students on Oct. 5.

“All placements will be made based on a student’s building and roommate questionnaire submissions,” the email said. The email did not give a specific date for housing placements, but “students can expect to receive their placement in late November/early December.”

“Please note, for Spring 2021 students will be assigned to vacant spaces in housing based on the building and roommate questionnaire preferences listed in their housing application,” the University Website said.

Students who are currently living on campus will not be affected by these changes. The Office of Residence Life will be placing students who returned or deferred housing for the spring semester into the vacant spaces.

The $500 housing deposit for students that want to continue housing on campus must be submitted to student financial services by Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. (EDT). This does not apply to students who deferred their fall housing deposit to the spring. Along with the deposit, all students must also fill out the housing application and agreement form by Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. (EDT). These dates are the same for everyone regardless if they are continuing, law, freshmen, transfer or graduate students.

The University Website advised students that, “selected assignment[s] [are] subject to change due to the city and state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Office of Student Affairs stated in an email to the Torch that requests from continuing students to change rooms will be reviewed “on a case by case basis for Spring 2021.”

“If we are able to accommodate students, they will be required to remove all of their belongings before the break and move into the new space upon their return in the Spring,” they stated.

According to the Office of Student Affairs, housing density will remain reduced, with only singles and doubles offered, “unless guidance changes.” Residence Life will announce in the next few weeks whether students can leave their belongings during winter break, which is typically allowed.

More information regarding buildings, housing deposits and the housing application can be found on the Housing Selection page of the University website.