News Update: Up Next at St. John’s University

The following events are being held this week (Nov. 17 – Nov. 23) on the St. John’s campus:

Joju Banh Mi Fundraiser

Forgo your typical dining hall morning eats – come out Thursday and pick up some free breakfast. The American Pharmacist Association Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP) is hosting a Joju Banh Mi Fundraiser.

Thursday, Nov. 18

12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Marillac Terrace Cafeteria

Pre-order food @stjohnsnow or @aphaaspsju on Instagram.

The Real Sister Act

The Real Sister Act is analyzing the “Reckoning with the History and Legacy of Slavery and Segregation in U.S. Women’s Religious Life.” Guest speaker is Shannen Dee Williams Ph.D. She is the Associate Professor of History at the University of Dayton. She is also the author of “Subversive Habits: African American Catholic Nun in the Long African American Freedom Struggle.”

Thursday, Nov. 18

1:50 – 3:10 p.m. (common hour)

Via Webex

Reserve a spot at @stjohnsnow on Instagram or www.stjohns.edu/thesisteract .

Shrinky Dink Making

Spectrum and Crafts Club are working in collaboration to host a shrinky dink making event. Shrinky Dinks are when you create artwork on flexible sheets of plastic that, when popped in the oven, shrink down.

Thursday Nov. 18

1:50 – 3:15 p.m.

St. Johns Hall room 305

Follow @sjucrafts to sign up for the event.

SJU Feeds

Join Haraya for a Thanksgiving dinner through SJU Feeds. The entry fee is a donation of non-perishable food. Donate to get a plate. The non-perishable donations are for Saints Joachin and Anne School in Queens Village, and the following non-perishable donations are accepted: canned vegetables, bose stuffing, dry macaroni, dry beans, paper plates and more. The event is in collaboration with PARE, Student Programming Board, Red House Fashion, Caribbean Students Association and L.I.V.E Dance Crew. Donation boxes are also located at DAC second floor by the concierge desk and DAC first floor near the pool tables.