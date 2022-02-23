St. John’s Community To March In St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Do you have Irish Pride? Or just want to have some unique, memorable fun this St. Patrick’s Day?

Show your Red Storm pride in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Manhattan this Thursday, Mar. 17 by marching with St. John’s. Announced via internal communication from University Spokesperson Brian Browne on Feb. 22, the parade will feature students, faculty, alumni, administration and staff — the whole St. John’s community is invited. There are more than 150,000 expected participants for the parade, which draws millions of spectators yearly.

The deadline for pre-registration is Monday, Mar. 14, and there are space limits for St. John’s, so numbers may be limited. Only those who pre-register may participate, and employees who are interested in marching must first check with their supervisor.

The oldest and largest parade in the world, the St. Patrick’s Day parade has been held since before the United States’ independence. The parade is down 5th Avenue in Manhattan; the Johnnys who are marching will meet at W 47th Street between Fifth Ave. and Sixth Ave. at 2:45 p.m. The parade runs approximately 45 minutes to an hour, depending on the weather.

Prior to the parade, there are numerous events being held by the Office of Alumni Relations. Mass will be offered at the Church of Our Saviour at 59 Park Ave starting at noon. Following mass, attendees have the opportunity to gather outside Stout Grand Central at 60 East 41 Street for brunch appetizers at 12:30. Tickets for the brunch, which run between $25-$35, can be purchased here.

The complete schedule for St. John’s activities for the holiday can be found here.

St. John’s is also selling St. Patrick’s Day shirts. If attendees wish to wear the shirt for the parade, it is recommended that they order the shirt by Friday, Feb. 18.

If you are able, show up in shamrock green and St. John’s red for this classic holiday event. If not, catch your school on television for the live broadcasting of the event. For more information, contact Brian Browne at [email protected] or Mark A. Andrews, Director of Alumni Relations, at [email protected]