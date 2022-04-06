Student Government, Inc. Elections: Official Winners & Vote Count Announced
R.A.I.N. takes all executive board positions in SGi election.
The official winners for the 2022-2023 Student Government, Inc. (SGi) executive board and student senate were announced today at 12:30 p.m. at the D’Angelo Center Coffeehouse. SGi also took to Instagram to announce the winners. All elected members of the executive board come from the R.A.I.N. ticket — which stands for ‘Resourceful, Accountable, Innovative, Noteworthy.’
Undergraduate students casted their votes through an eBallot, using the username and password they were provided through their St. John’s email. Voting closed yesterday at 11:59 p.m. following a series of pauses on Sunday between 1:53 p.m. and 3:17 p.m.
Below are the official tallies provided to The Torch by the SGi Elections Committee.
PRESIDENT
Ethan Burrell: 476 votes *WINNER*
Laiba Amin: 406 votes
VICE PRESIDENT
Andrea Vizzuett-Garcia: 483 votes *WINNER*
Nawsin Kamal: 399 votes
SECRETARY
Julianna LoMonte: 517 votes *WINNER*
William Pierre: 365 votes
TREASURER
David Diano: 466 votes *WINNER*
Christopher Lucik: 416 votes
PRESS SECRETARY
Jonathan Wilds: 487 votes *WINNER*
Sara Khan: 392 votes
SENIOR PROGRAMING COORDINATOR
Jessica Siniscalchi: 202 votes *WINNER*
Isabel Clarke: 49 votes
Jaylin Leyva: 95 votes
ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE SOPHOMORE SENATOR
Isabella DePaola: 7 votes
Kaitlyn Gavin: 6 votes
Katrina Harricharan: 4 votes
Lucía Morón: 19 votes *WINNER*
Claudia Obochuwicz: 13 votes *WINNER*
ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE JUNIOR SENATOR
Dewan Chowdhury: 9 votes
Sana Farooqi: 22 votes *WINNER*
Jessica Lim: 22 votes *WINNER*
Janie Li Liu: 11 votes
Sullivan Padgett: 10 votes
Alexa Salerno: 10 votes
ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE SENIOR SENATOR
Fathema Ahmed: 34 votes *WINNER*
Ashley Cho: 58 votes *WINNER*
Jack Palamaro: 31 votes
Johnny Zheng: 17 votes
TOBIN COLLEGE OF BUSINESS SOPHOMORE SENATOR
Paul Gaylor: 12 votes *WINNER*
Jason Gurchiani: 13 votes *WINNER*
TOBIN COLLEGE OF BUSINESS JUNIOR SENATOR
Khushi Bhayani: 29 votes *WINNER*
Palak Seth: 23 votes *WINNER*
SCHOOL OF EDUCATION JUNIOR SENATOR
Emily Wenke: 10 votes *WINNER*
COLLINS COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SOPHOMORE SENATOR
Maria Calise: 17 votes *WINNER*
Drew Dawson: 12 votes
Rachel Kim: 26 votes *WINNER*
COLLINS COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES JUNIOR SENATOR
Catherine Dupre: 7 votes
Olivia Gittens: 16 votes *WINNER*
Samit Hasan: 22 votes *WINNER*
Kaila Lightburn: 7 votes
Denise Maldonado: 5 votes
COLLINS COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SENIOR SENATOR
Aisha Naeem: 49 votes *WINNER*
Connor Richards: 37 votes *WINNER*
COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCE 2ND-YEAR SENATOR
Alecia Black: 5 votes
Rokia Diarra: 6 votes
Sarah Hadi: 7 votes *WINNER*
Raida Khan: 12 votes *WINNER*
Ahsanullah Shirzad: 5 votes
COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCE 3RD-YEAR SENATOR
Zophia Jainul: 17 votes *WINNER*
Serena Low: 24 votes *WINNER*
COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCE 4TH– YEAR SENATOR
Jennalynn Fung: 37 votes *WINNER*
Anjali Rana: 24 votes
Sonya Wadhawan: 36 votes *WINNER*
The R.A.I.N. ticket beat the L.O.V.E. ticket in all six Executive Board positions. No member from the L.O.V.E. ticket ran for Senior Programming Coordinator, but there were two unattached candidates on the ballot. The president-elect, Ethan Burrell, is currently serving as SGi’s president for the 2021-22 academic year. Burell’s current executive board has already made significant accomplishments, as detailed in the R.A.I.N. platform, including: partnering with WHEELS bikes, providing menstrual products in bathrooms and making Grammarly Premium accessible to students for free. He is the only member of the current executive board that will return to their position for a second term next year.
“If I were to win a second term, my goal would be to ensure students are being engaged by numerous clubs and organizations and provide training to the next generation of student leaders here at St. John’s,” stated newly re-elected president Ethan Burrell, through the R.A.I.N. Instagram account last week.
R.A.I.N. has planned multiple initiatives for the next year. including overnight parking for Campus Townhouses, a four-year percentage-based fixed tuition program, increased Board of Trustees involvement with SGi and recognized organizations and the use of students’ preferred name on their graduation diploma.