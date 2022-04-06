Student Government, Inc. Elections: Official Winners & Vote Count Announced

The official winners for the 2022-2023 Student Government, Inc. (SGi) executive board and student senate were announced today at 12:30 p.m. at the D’Angelo Center Coffeehouse. SGi also took to Instagram to announce the winners. All elected members of the executive board come from the R.A.I.N. ticket — which stands for ‘Resourceful, Accountable, Innovative, Noteworthy.’

Undergraduate students casted their votes through an eBallot, using the username and password they were provided through their St. John’s email. Voting closed yesterday at 11:59 p.m. following a series of pauses on Sunday between 1:53 p.m. and 3:17 p.m.

Below are the official tallies provided to The Torch by the SGi Elections Committee.

PRESIDENT

Ethan Burrell: 476 votes *WINNER*

Laiba Amin: 406 votes

VICE PRESIDENT

Andrea Vizzuett-Garcia: 483 votes *WINNER*

Nawsin Kamal: 399 votes

SECRETARY

Julianna LoMonte: 517 votes *WINNER*

William Pierre: 365 votes

TREASURER

David Diano: 466 votes *WINNER*

Christopher Lucik: 416 votes

PRESS SECRETARY

Jonathan Wilds: 487 votes *WINNER*

Sara Khan: 392 votes

SENIOR PROGRAMING COORDINATOR

Jessica Siniscalchi: 202 votes *WINNER*

Isabel Clarke: 49 votes

Jaylin Leyva: 95 votes

ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE SOPHOMORE SENATOR

Isabella DePaola: 7 votes

Kaitlyn Gavin: 6 votes

Katrina Harricharan: 4 votes

Lucía Morón: 19 votes *WINNER*

Claudia Obochuwicz: 13 votes *WINNER*

ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE JUNIOR SENATOR

Dewan Chowdhury: 9 votes

Sana Farooqi: 22 votes *WINNER*

Jessica Lim: 22 votes *WINNER*

Janie Li Liu: 11 votes

Sullivan Padgett: 10 votes

Alexa Salerno: 10 votes

ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE SENIOR SENATOR

Fathema Ahmed: 34 votes *WINNER*

Ashley Cho: 58 votes *WINNER*

Jack Palamaro: 31 votes

Johnny Zheng: 17 votes

TOBIN COLLEGE OF BUSINESS SOPHOMORE SENATOR

Paul Gaylor: 12 votes *WINNER*

Jason Gurchiani: 13 votes *WINNER*

TOBIN COLLEGE OF BUSINESS JUNIOR SENATOR

Khushi Bhayani: 29 votes *WINNER*

Palak Seth: 23 votes *WINNER*

SCHOOL OF EDUCATION JUNIOR SENATOR

Emily Wenke: 10 votes *WINNER*

COLLINS COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SOPHOMORE SENATOR

Maria Calise: 17 votes *WINNER*

Drew Dawson: 12 votes

Rachel Kim: 26 votes *WINNER*

COLLINS COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES JUNIOR SENATOR

Catherine Dupre: 7 votes

Olivia Gittens: 16 votes *WINNER*

Samit Hasan: 22 votes *WINNER*

Kaila Lightburn: 7 votes

Denise Maldonado: 5 votes

COLLINS COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SENIOR SENATOR

Aisha Naeem: 49 votes *WINNER*

Connor Richards: 37 votes *WINNER*

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCE 2ND-YEAR SENATOR

Alecia Black: 5 votes

Rokia Diarra: 6 votes

Sarah Hadi: 7 votes *WINNER*

Raida Khan: 12 votes *WINNER*

Ahsanullah Shirzad: 5 votes

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCE 3RD-YEAR SENATOR

Zophia Jainul: 17 votes *WINNER*

Serena Low: 24 votes *WINNER*

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCE 4TH– YEAR SENATOR

Jennalynn Fung: 37 votes *WINNER*

Anjali Rana: 24 votes

Sonya Wadhawan: 36 votes *WINNER*

The R.A.I.N. ticket beat the L.O.V.E. ticket in all six Executive Board positions. No member from the L.O.V.E. ticket ran for Senior Programming Coordinator, but there were two unattached candidates on the ballot. The president-elect, Ethan Burrell, is currently serving as SGi’s president for the 2021-22 academic year. Burell’s current executive board has already made significant accomplishments, as detailed in the R.A.I.N. platform, including: partnering with WHEELS bikes, providing menstrual products in bathrooms and making Grammarly Premium accessible to students for free. He is the only member of the current executive board that will return to their position for a second term next year.

“If I were to win a second term, my goal would be to ensure students are being engaged by numerous clubs and organizations and provide training to the next generation of student leaders here at St. John’s,” stated newly re-elected president Ethan Burrell, through the R.A.I.N. Instagram account last week.

R.A.I.N. has planned multiple initiatives for the next year. including overnight parking for Campus Townhouses, a four-year percentage-based fixed tuition program, increased Board of Trustees involvement with SGi and recognized organizations and the use of students’ preferred name on their graduation diploma.