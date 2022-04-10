The Countdown to Stormin’ Loud Begins

The semester is coming to an end and Stormin’ Loud is approaching. The festival is set to take place on the Great Lawn from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 29, 2022. Students are ready for the live performances, carnival rides, giveaways, food and much more.

The festival is presented by Haraya, the Resident Student Association, the Student Programming Board and Campus Activities. The latter posted on their Instagram account on March 30 announcing that eight performers are in place for Stormin’ Loud, but they did not disclose who is going to perform.

“In the past, I heard J Cole performed at St. John’s and to have him perform again would be amazing,” said freshman Sadie Soto. Three student artists, selected by the St. John’s Battle of the Bands competition, are performing at the festival-style event. “I think it’s cool to see smaller artists get exposure,” Soto added. “As for who else I believe will perform, definitely someone New York born that is coming to represent the city they grew up in.”

The three winners of the Studio C Battle of the Bands — 2Wavy, Brooke and Worthy — are all performing at Stormin’ Loud. Students continue to comment on Campus Activities’ Instagram post as anticipation increases. Comments throw out far-fetched predictions, naming artists like Jack Harlow, Doja Cat and J Cole. However, no additional artists have been officially announced yet.

Last year, a Storming’ Loud festival was held virtually due to the pandemic. However, after seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and implementing vaccination requirements, the University lifted the mask mandate last month. Student Government, Inc. and Campus Activities then chose to hold Stormin’ Loud as an in-person event. The festival is going to be one of the most crowded events this semester as anticipation increases.

“The reason I want to go to Stormin’ Loud is because I want to get involved in as many events as I can, and I kept hearing about it during my Student Ambassador training,” said Nikita Persaud, a freshman marketing major. “I think Stormin’ Loud is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the fact that in-person activities can take place again and it gives students the opportunity to experience concerts and festivals.”

The University is eying a return to normalcy after the pandemic. Multiple events are planned this semester, from a Lip Sync Battle to the SJU World Cup, ending with Stormin’ Loud. Updates on the event will be posted on the Campus Activities Instagram account.